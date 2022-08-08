Not only Haryana MLAs, legislators from Punjab, Delhi too got threats: Vij

The investigation by the Haryana Police following the arrest of six persons last month has revealed that not only a few Haryana MLAs but also three MLAs from Punjab and two MLAs from Delhi had received threats, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said Monday.

While making this statement in the Assembly, he said that “the persons involved in the crime were cyber fraudsters not connected with any terrorist organisation or extortion racket”.

According to Vij, the accused had taken advantage of the widely publicised recent incidents of crime in Punjab and they were trying to exploit the situation.

As many as four MLAs from Haryana had received threats in June, sending an alarm in the government and Opposition circles in the state. According to Vij, the two MLAs from Delhi belong to the Aam Aadmi Party.

“Apart from Haryana MLAs, the threats were given to the legislators of Punjab and Delhi too while using the same IP (internet protocol) address. Some people had deposited money in the bank account of the fraudsters apparently following the threat calls. We are trying to find out who all deposited money in their account. It’s also learnt that Rs 2.77 crore has been withdrawn from their bank accounts,” Vij said.

Also Read | Former Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi joins BJP

The minister said that “our boys (policemen) have done a great job” by probing the matter efficiently.

He said that the investigation of the cases was assigned to the STF to ensure that these cases get the highest priority and to ensure coordination with other state investigation/intelligence agencies.

A special investigation team headed by an SP level officer was constituted. “Technical analysis of the mobile phones revealed that the numbers used to make the threat calls were registered in Middle Eastern countries and operated from Pakistan. Accordingly, a team was also deputed to coordinate with the central agencies regarding investigation abroad.”

Vij said that after proper investigation, six members of a gang (two from Mumbai, four from Muzaffarpur, Bihar) were arrested and a total of 55 ATMs, 24 mobile phones, 56 SIM cards, 22 passbooks/cheque books, Rs 3,97,000 in cash, one vehicle, three diaries and one register were recovered from the possession of those arrested.

During investigation, “it was also revealed that threats and demands for extortion were made through some Pakistani residents”.

The Haryana Police is also providing assistance to the police forces of other states in connection with investigation of cases of similar nature within their jurisdiction.

The Home Minister said that two cases have been registered in connection with incidents related to Congress MLA Kuldeep Vats (Badli) — one at Pataudi and the other at Jhajjar. At present, both the cases are under investigation. Police have not received any written complaint regarding the incident in which a video was circulated in which some people allegedly threatened Maman Khan, MLA, Ferozepur Jhirka.