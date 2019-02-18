‘Not feeling safe, we want to go back home’: Kashmiri students in Ambala

Kashmiri students lodged in the hostel of Maharishi Markandeshwar University (MMU) in Ambala’s Mullana village have requested police and district administration that they be sent back to Jammu and Kashmir. This request came a day after a Kashmiri student was allegedly beaten up by unidentified youths, and two days after the sarpanch of Mullana gave local residents a 24-hour “ultimatum” to “throw out” Kashmiris living on rent while citing the Pulwama attack.

Advertising

Students claimed that on Saturday night, the student was hit with buckets, for which he had received stitches.

Mullana DSP Sudhir Taneja told Chandigarh Newsline, “We told the student to submit a complaint but he said he doesn’t want any action. He was coming to the hostel from the market, where he says he was hit by some men.”

The DSP said a security cover has been put in place.

While there are around 400 Kashmiri students in the hostel, they were joined by another 100, who were staying as tenants. As many as 100 police personnel were with the students till late Sunday evening.