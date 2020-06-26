Not easy to compromise on education, say parents on switching to govt schools

In one school in Sector 41, however, there have been a significant number of students from private schools seeking admission for classes 6 to 9.

As parents in the city continue to express their dissatisfaction with the education provided by private schools and fee hikes post the lockdown, many are now considering admitting their children to government schools.

“It is definitely not an easy choice to make, but many parents like me are considering withdrawing their children out of private schools and admitting them to government schools this year. We know that government schools can provide the same quality of education, but at the back of our minds we are concerned about whether we are compromising our children’s future,” says Jasvinder Singh, whose daughter studies in a private school in Sector 44.

The admission cycle in government schools commenced on June 15. As it has only been a week since, and most parents are still unclear whether they will be sending their children to school at all in the near future, there hasn’t been a significant change recorded in the number of children shifting from private schools to government schools in the city.

“We have had ten to fifteen students from private schools seeking admission in class 9 in our schools. But that is not significantly different from what happens every year,” says a principal of government schools from Sector 18. Every year, many new students join government schools in higher classes.

“This is because many students want to prepare for other competitive exams and believe the burden of academics will be less in government schools, which will give them time to prepare for entrance examinations for medicine and engineering etc,” says a government school teacher.

In one school in Sector 41, however, there have been a significant number of students from private schools seeking admission for classes 6 to 9.

“It could also be because I have always tried to motivate people to send their children to government schools and every year more and more students do seem to enroll as we change the perception people have over the quality of education offered here,” says the headmaster.

“Hopefully lesser people will hesitate in sending their children to a government school now, because every year our standard of education is improving,” adds the headmaster.

