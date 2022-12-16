‘Not associated with terrorist organisation’: HC grants bail to Punjab man arrested under UAPA

Stating that “prima facie, it cannot be said that the appellant was associating himself or professes to be associated with a terrorist organisation with intention to further its activities and commit an offence relating to membership of a terrorist organisation”, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted bail to a Tarn Taran resident arrested under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and in a case of waging war against the Government of India.

The appellant, Jasbir Singh, faces charges under sections 295, 295A, 120, 120-B, 121-A and 153-A of the Indian Penal Code and Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a case registered at Chatiwind police station, Amritsar. He had approached the HC against the order of special NIA court of Amritsar, which dismissed his bail plea.

As per the FIR, appellant-accused Jasbir Singh was booked initially under Section 295 of the IPC by the Punjab Police on the allegations that Jasbir and Avtar Singh (another accused) have been holding out that heads of people belonging to Hindu community should be chopped off and they will not allow bells of temple to ring, and people of Hindu faith will be expelled from Punjab. Both were thereafter apprehended. The case is now being probed by NIA.

As per the chargesheet filed on June 7, 2020, sections 120, 120-B, 121-A, 153-A of the IPC were added and the appellant got recovered a mobile phone during the course of the investigation on June 8, 2020. During checking of the mobile phone, it was found that he had downloaded a screenshot of Babbar Khalsa WhatsApp group and the SIM number was registered in the name of the appellant.

As per the prosecution, it was found that Avtar Singh and Jasbir Singh were in touch with Baba Mann Singh, an England national, on his WhatsApp number. Baba was in touch with banned terrorist organisation “Sikhs for Justice” and on his asking, the two got involved with Khalistan Referendum-2020.

According to the prosecution, the chargesheet mentioned that Babbar Khalsa had been declared illegal by the government and members of the Khalistan Referendum-2020 had been banned. Since proof regarding ownership of mobile phones and SIMs recovered from the accused is yet to be proved and sanction is to be obtained under sections 295-A and 153-A of the IPC and Section 13 of the UAPA Act, supplementary challan was liable to be presented under Section 173 (8) of the CrPC.

Jasbir Singh, through counsel Arnav Sood, contended that the appellant has summed up the position that the appellant has been in custody for the last two-and-a-half years and no sanction has been taken under Section 196 of the CrPC for the offences punishable under chapter VI or under Section 153A and under Section 295A of the IPC. It was further submitted that though challan has been filed on October 16, 2020, trial cannot proceed and the appellant is entitled for bail.

The appellant’s counsel also pointed out before the HC that the list of groups which were recovered from his phone shows that information of the said groups does not fall within definition of the banned terrorist organisation.

After hearing the matter, the division Bench of Justices G S Sandhawalia and Harpreet Kaur Jeewan said, “Prima facie, it cannot be said that the appellant was associating himself or professes to be associated with a terrorist organisation with intention to further its activities and commit an offence relating to membership of a terrorist organisation”.

The HC said that prima facie, the appellant does not have any criminal background and, therefore, is entitled for bail during the pendency of the trial. “He be released on bail on furnishing of bail bonds/surety bonds to the satisfaction of the Special Court, Amritsar,” the court ruled.