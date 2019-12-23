Not all’s well with Punjab’s finances: Fund-starved and staring at fiscal crisis

The collection is also off target so far as own tax revenue is concerned. Against a target of Rs 37,674 crore, it has been able to collect Rs 18,276 crore at the end of the first two quarters this fiscal. (Representational image) The collection is also off target so far as own tax revenue is concerned. Against a target of Rs 37,674 crore, it has been able to collect Rs 18,276 crore at the end of the first two quarters this fiscal. (Representational image)

The fund-starved Punjab seems heading towards a grave financial crisis, if the shortfall in collection of the non-tax revenue and pending bills are anything to go by. This coupled with GST compensation pending with the Centre is set to compound the problems for the state.

While Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal has blamed the delay in the release of the GST compensation by the Centre and the “burden left behind by the previous state government” for the financial mess that Punjab finds itself in, it also remains a fact that state’s own collections are way off target.

Sample this: Punjab government has been able to collect only 13.98 per cent of its non-tax revenue. Against a target of Rs 9,476 crore, it has been able to collect only Rs 1,325 crore – the shortfall being a whopping 86.06 per cent.

The collection is also off target so far as own tax revenue is concerned. Against a target of Rs 37,674 crore, it has been able to collect Rs 18,276 crore at the end of the first two quarters this fiscal.

PENDING BILLS

As on September 30 (the end of the second financial quarter), Punjab had pending bills worth Rs 3,542 crore. By November 27, the amount had mounted to Rs 5230 crore. Revenue deficit as on September 30 was Rs 8,947 crore, that is 77 per cent of the Budget Estimates. Punjab spent about Rs 550 crore on celebrating 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. Those bills are also pending. The state is looking at Centre for compensation, failing which the crisis could deepen further.

DEBT

Having a total outstanding debt of Rs 2.29 lakh crore, Punjab has to pay a huge amount in debt servicing every year. As against the allowed net borrowing limit of Rs 17,335 crore, the state has to spend Rs 30,309 on debt servicing alone. Though Manpreet Badal has said that there was no issue with debt servicing and they were were able to pay it, he had recently hit out at his estranged cousin, SAD president and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal for leaving “Punjab with (Rs) 31,000 crore CCL (Cash Credit Limit) debt which you signed one day before counting of votes (nearly three years ago), and mortgaged the future of Punjab forever”.

SALARIES

The state was able to pay salary for the month of October only after borrowing Rs 1,000 crore. However, several departments were not paid salaries till mid-December. These departments included irrigation, industry, technical education, rural development, agriculture and planning. The salaries were stopped for want of rationalising of abstract contingent and detailed contingent bills, said Sukhchain Singh Khaira, president of the Punjab civil secretariat staff association. “They want the employees to first rationalise these bills. The employees have nothing to do with these. These are cleared under pressure from top. Why should the employees suffer,” said Khaira.

The state has about 3.5 lakh employees, 1.5 lakh semi-government employees and four lakh pensioners. The salary bill of Rs 2,000 crore per month is considered a major drain on the state’s resources. Punjab employees are paid the highest compared to their counterparts in other states. The state bears a fat bill of Rs 26,978 crore and Rs 10,875 crore for salaries and pensions, respectively.

POWER SUBSIDY

In the current fiscal, the state has to shell out Rs 12,397 crore as power subsidy to farmers as well as industrialists. The amount includes an unpaid power subsidy bill of Rs 3,000 crore outstanding of last fiscal that the government was not able to pay due to fund crunch. The pending subsidy bill was Rs 5,100 crore till a few days ago. Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, a few days ago, ordered the release of Rs 1300 crore.

The free power to farm sector is estimated to cost exchequer Rs 8,969 crore while that to industry will set it back by Rs 1,513 crore. The subsidy to agriculture has often been scoffed at as it has been found that free power leads not only to wastage of electricity but also of underground water. The Congress government was expected to take a call on the rationalising the subsidy, or to at least restrict it to small and marginal farmers, but it has not been able to do anything.

SMALLER TARGETS

During the last fiscal, the government had estimated receipts of Rs 41,064 crore from state’s own tax revenue including GST, VAT, state excise, stamps and registration, taxes on vehicles, electricity duty and others. It could generate only Rs 32,741 crore, having a shortfall of Rs 8,323 crore. This year it set a smaller target of Rs 37,674 crore. Still, it is facing a shortfall. Except for electricity duty and taxes, the government had missed the target under all heads last fiscal.

From state’s own tax revenue, it could generate only Rs 9,929 crore last fiscal against a target of Rs 10,248 crore. The target for the current fiscal was made smaller – Rs 9476 crore. The story, however, remains the same.

SAND MINING A FIASCO

The sand mining sector turned out to be a fiasco for the Congress government. It had fixed a target of Rs 300 crore, but most of the mines are not functional as of now for want of environment clearance. While about 40 ECs have have transferred by old contractors, most of the new mines await clearance. Last year too, the government was able to make only Rs 30 crore from sand mines.

PROFESSIONAL TAX

The only silver lining in dark clouds seem to be the development tax, levied by the state government in the last fiscal. It collects Rs 200 from the professionals every month. With this collection, the government is able to pay Rs 750 per month as social security pension.

FREE SMART PHONES

Though the state’s finances are in a bad shape, the government is spending Rs 85 crore on handing over smart phones to 1.6 lakh girl students of classes XI and XII on Republic Day. The free smart phone was a pre-poll promise of Congress, but it would be handing these over only in the third year of its rule. The smart phone scheme is being seen as a drain on the resources as per capita smart phone usage in Punjab is quite high.

COMPARISON WITH OTHER STATES

The state could only spend Rs 2,412 crore on capital projects during 2018-2019 fiscal. On the other hand neighbouring Himachal Pradesh spent comparatively more on capex – Rs 3,756 crore during 2017-18 compared to Punjab’s Rs 2,352 crore. Even during 2019-20 Budget Estimates, Himachal’s projected capital expenditure figure is Rs 4,580 crore.

DEBT WAIVER

Till date, the state government has paid Rs 5,700 crore to farmers on account of debt waiver. It is often argued that the waiver, on crop loans, did not serve the purpose it was supposed to. Punjab farmers have a debt of about Rs 67,000 crore.

MINISTER SPEAKS

Manpreet Badal expressed his disillusionment at the non-payment of entire GST compensation by Centre. “We signed away our fiscal sovereignty. And we have not got the compensation either. This is not done. The Centre has to do something. It was a promise to compensate us for subsuming our taxes. It has to be fulfilled,” he said.

Centre had last week sanctioned the release of Rs 2,228 crore as grant-in-aid for Punjab against pending GST arrears of the state since August. The state had been demanding the release of Rs 4,100 crore of GST compensation.

