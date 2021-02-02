Not allowed to meet son arrested by Delhi police, says Haryana farmer

The Delhi Police on Monday said that they had so far filed 44 cases and arrested 122 people in connection with the violence during the farmers’ Republic Day tractor rally. (PTI Photo)

The father of a Haryana man arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the violence that broke out on Republic Day during a tractor parade has claimed that Tihar Jail authorities didn’t allow him to meet his son.

Sunil (24) from Kasan village of Kaithal district has been arrested after being named in an FIR registered at Delhi’s Nangloi police station. Fellow villager Deepak (18) too is lodged in Tihar after being booked in another FIR at the same police station.

“We had gone to meet them in the Tihar jail on Monday but were not allowed,” said Sunil’s father Subhash Chand, 56. Village sarpanch Dilbag Singh said, “We were told they have been put under quarantine for 14 days.”

The villagers claim Sunil and Deepak had no role in the violence. The villagers had even blocked Jind-Kaithal road three days back demanding that they be released.

Youngest among three siblings, Deepak cleared Class 12 boards last year but did not pursue further studies amid the Covid-19 induced lockdown. The family has a land holding of three acres. Likewise, Sunil’s family too has a land holding of little more than three acres. Sunil, who has four sisters, is a vehicle mechanic.

“We never received any complaint against them. The entire village believes they are innocent,” the sarpanch told The Indian Express over phone. Villagers say they were at the Tikri border for the past two weeks. On the day of Republic Day, they had joined the “tractor parade” with a Tricolour on the vehicle.

Deepak’s elder brother Ankit said, “Three days back, Deepak called me from jail’s landline phone. He said they did not indulge in any violence. While moving for the tractor parade, their tractor faced a fault in the Nangloi area of Delhi and could not be started again. Meanwhile, they were arrested. Their tractor is now parked at Nangloi police station.”

Sunil’s father demanded they should be allowed to meet both youths.

After violence in the national capital, around 200 protesters were detained by Delhi Police on charges of rioting, damaging public property and attacking police personnel. “We are making arrests after conducting proper verification. We are also looking into CCTVs near Red Fort, ITO, Nangloi and other areas where the violence erupted,” the police had stated earlier.

The Delhi Police on Monday said that they had so far filed 44 cases and arrested 122 people in connection with the violence during the farmers’ Republic Day tractor rally.

Meanwhile, the farmers from Kasan village are participating in the agitation with full enthusiasm. “Four tractors went to Tikri border from our village on Monday,” said Subhash Chand.

Deepak’s father Ramesh Chander said, “We won’t be left behind in the agitation. What will we do if our land is lost after the new laws are implemented?”

Kasan village, which has a population of around 5,000, falls in Kalayat Assembly constituency of Kaithal. In the 2019 Vidhan Sabha polls, BJP’s Kamlesh Dhanda had maintained a lead from the village. He is now a minister in the Khattar government.

Meanwhile, residents of Manoharpur village of neighbouring Jind district have collected donations to provide all help to three of their men arrested by the Delhi police. They also held a social panchayat Monday to garner support for Anil (23), Jasbir (27), and Anil (45) who had gone to participate in the tractor parade and were arrested.