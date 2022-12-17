4 days after Norwegian cyclist is robbed in Ludhiana, cops arrest 2 men, recover stolen iPhone

Four days after the mobile phone and belongings of a Norwegian cyclist on a world tour were stolen in Punjab’s Ludhiana, the police said on Saturday that the case had been solved with the arrest of two accused. The stolen iPhone was handed over to the cyclist, the police added.

On December 12, two men on a motorbike had snatched an iPhone X from the 23-year-old cyclist, Aspen, in the Moti Nagar area on Delhi Road in Ludhiana. Aspen had told locals that he was speaking to someone on his phone when the two accused snatched his phone and fled, the police said. The phone cover also had his credit card and other documents.

The Ludhiana police commissioner also honoured two citizens with ‘Friends of Police’ certificates for helping Aspen after the incident. The Ludhiana police commissioner also honoured two citizens with ‘Friends of Police’ certificates for helping Aspen after the incident.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu on Saturday handed over the recovered phone to Aspen at his office. Sidhu also identified the two arrested accused as Deepak Kumar (26) of Janta Nagar and Pardeep Kumar (31) of Kot Mangal.

The police commissioner said both accused had criminal records and were out on bail. While Deepak got out of jail in March 2019, Pardeep got out recently, on November 12.

Sidhu said that the Norwegian cyclist had entered India from Pakistan via the Wagah border and is now headed to Kolkata.

An FIR in the matter was registered at Moti Nagar police station under Section 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code based on a complaint from a local resident, who had helped Aspen contact the police.

The Ludhiana police commissioner also honoured two citizens, Madhu Pandey and Sandeep, with ‘Friends of Police’ certificates for helping Aspen contact the police and getting him a temporary phone.