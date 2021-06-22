Northern Railways to restart ‘Hop-on, Hop-off Service’ from July 1

The passengers opting for this service will not be entitled to avail other paid /value-added services on the train.

KEEPING IN view the expected heavy rush of tourists streaming into Shimla in the upcoming months, the Northern Railways has Tuesday decided to reintroduce its ‘Hop-on, Hop-off Service’ on the Kalka-Shimla Narrow Gauge Section from July 1. The service will run for six months.

Kalka-Shimla Narrow Gauge Section is a UNESCO declared World Heritage Site since 2008, listed under “Mountain Railways of India”. The section is about 118 years old Railway Section which was commissioned in the year 1903.

Divisional Railway Manager, Gurinder Mohan Singh, said, “This service would facilitate the passengers to see all places of tourist interest over the KSR section on purchase of a single ticket The passenger can board any coach of any train, subject to availability of seats. The passenger can board/deboard any train from/at any station subject to scheduled stoppage of train at the said station. Tickets for ‘Hop-on, Hop-off’ service shall be issued from all stations of the Kalka-Shimla Narrow gauge section.”

The passengers opting for this service will not be entitled to avail other paid /value-added services on the train. Hop-on Hop-off tickets are non-transferable and no concession will be permitted on them. These tickets are non-refundable as well.

For buying a ticket for the service, a tourist will have to submit a photocopy of either his/her voter photo identity card, passport, PAN card, driving licence, student identity card, nationalised bank passbook, Credit card, Aadhaar, m-Aadhaar & e-Aadhaar, and photo Identity cards having serial numbers issued by Public Sector Undertaking of State/Central Government, District Administrations, Municipal bodies and Panchayat Administrations.

New Shatabdis to Delhi

Three Shatabdi Express trains between Chandigarh and Delhi will resume their operations from Monday. The trains were suspended from the first week of May this year in wake of the rising number of Covid-19 cases during the second wave as well as low occupancy, an Indian railways official said.