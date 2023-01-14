How to keep your heart, lungs fit as chilly winter grips North India

As a chilly winter has set in North India, health experts have stressed the need to stay fit as prolonged cold wave can pose a significant risk of cardiac illness and other heart-related conditions among people.

Explaining the reasons for the high incidence of heart attacks during winters, Dr Karun Behal, senior consultant in cardiology, Fortis Hospital, Mohali, Punjab, said that one of the prime causes is a sudden rise in blood pressure. “Extreme climatic conditions cause the blood vessels to contract and this leads to narrowing of the arteries which supply blood to the heart. This further raises the blood pressure and exerts pressure on the heart, thereby increasing the risk of a heart attack,” the doctor said. Increased blood clotting is also common in winters and is a major cause of heart attacks.

Don't miss | Winter break extended to January 21 for classes up to 8

The major factors that cause blood pressure to rise in winter include lesser exposure to sun, and decreased physical activity leading to salt retention.

To lower the risk of heart attacks, people are advised to have light meals, wear adequate woollen clothes, and indulge in physical activity, besides taking regular medications. Sometimes, patients with high BP require higher doses of medicine. Hence, one should seek immediate medical intervention and get the dosage revised from a physician or a cardiologist, Dr Karun Behal said.

Taking into account serious ramifications of Covid-19 on peoples’ lives across the globe, Dr Behal urged those infected with Covid in the past to be extremely careful and look out for any symptoms. “In case one’s body is behaving differently, seek medical help at the earliest as any delay can further compound the situation,” the doctor said while adding the need to manage stress by maintaining a positive frame of mind.

‘Heart patients should be vaccinated for flu’

Meanwhile, Dr. Ankur Ahuja, senior interventional cardiologist, Fortis Hospital, Mohali, Punjab, has stressed the fact that heart patients should be vaccinated for influenza (flu). Influenza-related stress on the body can launch a negative chain of events that can lead to a heart attack. People with heart disease are nearly six times more likely to have a heart attack after coming down with the flu. Post-Covid has also led to an increased number of heart attacks, he added.

Viral infections like the flu also put added stress on the body, which can affect blood pressure, heart rate, and overall heart function. That can raise the odds of having a heart attack or stroke.

Advertisement

Also read | What is Maghi Mela and why is it politically important in Punjab?

The cardiologist has also advised heart patients to avoid exerting much during the winter season, because any stress on the heart can lead to a heart attack. “If we compare the trends for Sudden Cardiac Deaths (SCDs), the months of January and February this year had higher incidences of cardiac deaths as compared to other months. Cardiac arrests are again on a rise now as the cold wave has set in. During winters, heart rate and blood pressure are usually higher and physical activity also goes down,” the cardiologist said.

Some tips to be followed for a healthy heart

Avoid excessive alcohol and smoking: Excessive alcohol consumption can warm up your body more than required, which can be dangerous when you’re out in the cold. The body adapts to temperatures slowly. So drink in moderation (not more than two drinks a day). Smoking should be completely avoided. Even passive smoking poses a risk during the cold winter months. Cigarette smoking is one of the key contributors to heart disease.

Dress warmly: Cold temperatures can cause blood vessels to clamp down. This puts extra stress on the heart and can cause complications. Hence, dress in warm layers before stepping out. While it’s important to dress warmly in cold weather, it is also important to avoid getting overheated, for example, from physical activity. If you get overheated, your body will need to release the heat. Too much warm clothing may prevent that, causing blood vessels to dilate, which can dramatically lower blood pressure. When blood pressure drops, it can reduce the heart’s blood supply, possibly leading to a heart attack.

Advertisement

In Health Specials | Why moderate running is good for the heart, marathon not so much

Do indoor exercises: A sedentary lifestyle is one of the contributing factors to lifestyle diseases like hypertension and diabetes. However, it may be risky to step out early in the morning in the cold temperature. So, opt for indoor exercises such as yoga, or simple routines in your living room, without over-exerting yourself. Exertion can give undue pressure on the heart and can further worsen the condition. Moderate-intensity physical activity is the need of the hour.

Stick to a light diet: Consume home-cooked light meals and keep a strict tab on blood pressure. Avoid excessive fat and salt and eat a lot of fruits and vegetables. Stick to a less-spicy and less-oily food as high cholesterol food can increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases and avoid consuming meals from outside.

Have a shower in lukewarm water: Cold showers should be avoided as lukewarm water helps maintain the body’s temperature. Lukewarm water raises the body temperature and promotes blood circulation.

‘Venturing out in freezing temperature exerts pressure on lungs too’

Winter can also wreak havoc on our respiratory system and can trigger symptoms such as cough and breathlessness, thereby leading to chronic lung diseases like asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD), Bronchiectasis etc. This brings to the fore the importance of maintaining lung health during extreme temperatures.

Explained the risk factors in venturing out in the freezing temperature, Dr Zafar Ahmad Iqbal, director of Pulmonology, Critical Care and Sleep Studies, Fortis Hospital, said the extreme weather exerts pressure on the heart and lungs. “Cold air can cause cough, runny nose, sore throat, and headache. Also, due to the pressure exerted on the lungs, blood pressure shoots up and can trigger a heart attack,” Dr Zafar added.

Advertisement

The symptoms that one should watch out for in winter include shivering, fatigue, extreme exhaustion, drowsiness, slurred speech, and headaches. “Sometimes, hypothermia sets in, implying that the body temperature falls below the normal range i.e. 98.6 F,” he said.

How to safeguard the lungs

– Avoid exposure to pollution, smog, vehicular fumes, dust etc. Keep a tab on Air Quality Index (AQI).

Advertisement

– Ensure to wear a mask when going out, particularly in crowded places.

– Those above 55 years of age should get themselves vaccinated for influenza and pneumonia to prevent infections.

– Watch out for dampness and mold in the house.

– Take respiratory medicines regularly.

Advertisement

In case of symptoms, Dr Zafar said, “Seek medical advice immediately as any delay can compound the situation and worsen the symptoms further.”