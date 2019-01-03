Norms specified lower rates but Panchkula civic body chose to pay higher prices to beautify roundabouts

SAME ITEM with same size and specification to be installed at all eight roundabouts by the same contractor but with different escalated rates as per work order, higher rates for different items adopted by putting them under “non-scheduled” items even when lower rates were specified under Haryana schedule of rates (HSR), is what Panchkula Municipal Corporation did while allotting work for beautification of roundabouts, according to documents accessed by Chandigarh Newsline.

The work of beautification of eight roundabouts was allotted to one single firm — M/s Sakumbari Engineering Works — for Rs 2.84 crore. The beautification work was segregated into eight separate work orders in a way that the amount for each roundabout remains less than Rs 50 lakh. Sanction has to be sought from director (urban local bodies) for each work order of Rs 50 lakh and above.

While buying different items under a tender, the government departments in Haryana have to follow Haryana schedule of rates (HSR) as specified by the state government. When those items are not specified under HSR, they are taken under non-scheduled rates, which are much higher than the HSR as they are considered as per the market rates. In this case, the corporation bought many items for roundabouts under non-scheduled rates even when the same items were specified in the HSR.

White river (stone) pebbles of sizes 2” to 2.50” were purchased for Rs 2,400 per square metre for Geeta Chowk (Sector 5,6,7,8 roundabout). As per DNIT (detailed notice inviting tender), the work here was to be done for 336 square metre. A total of Rs 8.06 lakh was spent on pebble stones.

The per square metre rate for same white river pebbles with same size of 2” to 2.50” was given for Rs 2,900 per square metre at 4,5,10,11 roundabout. The documents revealed that the same pebble stones with same specification were also given for Rs 1,990 per square metre for the Sandeep Sagar chowk (Sector 7, 8, 17, 18 roundabout) and for Rs 2,500 per square metre for Sector 11,12,12A, 14 roundabout.

The per square metre rate for granite stone with specification of 15 mm to 18 mm thickness as shown in the work order was given for Rs 2,590 per square metre to be installed at Geeta Chowk even when as per HSR, the rate is Rs 370 per square metre. However, per square metre rate of the same granite stone with same 15 mm to 18mm thickness for roundabout of Sector 4,5,10,11 and Sector 11,12,12A, 14 has been shown as Rs 3,000 per square metre.

Rate of each “spike light for trees” of similar capacity of 15W was given for Rs 3,500 for Sandeep Sagar roundabout and Geeta Chowk while the same light with same 15W specification to be installed at Sector 4,5,10,11 roundabout was given for Rs 6,500 per light and at Agarsen Chowk (Sector 8,9,16,17 roundabout), the price was Rs 7,500 each light. At Sector 11,12,12A,14 roundabout, the same light has been given for Rs 8,500 each.

“Sculpture light” with adjustable focus of 9W capacity at Sandeep Sagar roundabout and Major Shankla chowk has been given for Rs 5,000 each while that at Agarsen chowk has been given for Rs 7,500 each and at Sector 4,5,10,11 roundabout has been given for Rs 8,500 each.

Per tree rate of planting “best quality container-grown healthy trees” to be planted at sector 4/5/10/11 roundabout was Rs 100 per tree but MC paid Rs 2,500 for the same tree to be planted at Geeta Chowk. Surprisingly, the price of same tree went up to Rs 25,000 per tree of same specification for Major Shankla chowk (Sector 1,2,5,6 roundabout). Per tree price for the same tree is Rs 200 for Agarsen chowk.

Executive Engineer admits lapses

Executive Engineer LC Chauhan told Chandigarh Newsline, “I have analysed the work orders and the rates indeed vary. I am getting these rates checked with my engineers and will propose a recovery. Not a single penny of public money shall be wasted if the negligence of officials is established. The work orders were prepared by my staff and I had just signed.”

MC Commissioner Rajesh Jogpal on Tuesday had said, “The engineering wing prepares the DNITs and work orders. A committee is looking into it. I am not a technical person and will get it examined.”

Contractor: Quoted wrong rates inadvertently

“We quoted the wrong rates inadvertently. In fact, we specified the average prices and MC prepared the work orders and specified the rates for items in those work orders. For example, if an item was for Rs 2,000, we mentioned Rs 4,500 and if an item was to cost Rs 5 lakh, we specified Rs 10,000. We have been working honestly. Frankly speaking, because of this inadvertently quoted prices, I have suffered a loss of Rs 36 lakh in this roundabouts beautification work,” Sandeep, contractor representing Sakumbari Engineering Works, told Chandigarh Newsline.