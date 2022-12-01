Non-compoundable violations won’t be allowed at any cost: Adviser to traders

“Non-compoundable violations won’t be allowed at any cost,” UT Adviser Dharam Pal told the city-based industrialists on Wednesday.

A delegation of the industrialists met Dharam Pal after they were served notices for violations.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal while speaking to The Indian Express said, “I told them that compoundable violations would be allowed on the payment of penalty but non-compoundable would not be allowed at any cost.”

During the meeting, the Finance (Secretary) and Secretary (Industries) were also present.

Apart from discussing the notices sent, the traders also discussed FAR issues and other problems being faced by these industrialists of the city.

Two days back, the traders of the Industrial Area had taken out a protest march against the notices sent to them on the building violations done by them.

All of them had gathered at the Industrial Area, Phase II, and tried to march towards Sector 29 Chowk, but they were stopped midway by the police.

To show their resentment, all were wearing black clothes in protest. The protesters stated that the administration is harassing them by way of notices which will compel them to migrate.

Present during this meeting were Om Aggarwal from Laghu Udyog, Naresh Garg, Surinder Gupta from Chamber of Industries, Sunil Khetarpal, Arun Mahajan from Industries Associations of Chandigarh, Chander Verma from Chandigarh Business Council, Varinder Saluja, MPS Chawla and Dinesh Sharma.