scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

Non-compoundable violations won’t be allowed at any cost: Adviser to traders

UT Adviser Dharam Pal while speaking to The Indian Express said, “I told them that compoundable violations would be allowed on the payment of penalty but non-compoundable would not be allowed at any cost.”

Apart from discussing the notices sent, the traders also discussed FAR issues and other problems being faced by these industrialists of the city. (File)

“Non-compoundable violations won’t be allowed at any cost,” UT Adviser Dharam Pal told the city-based industrialists on Wednesday.

A delegation of the industrialists met Dharam Pal after they were served notices for violations.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal while speaking to The Indian Express said, “I told them that compoundable violations would be allowed on the payment of penalty but non-compoundable would not be allowed at any cost.”

During the meeting, the Finance (Secretary) and Secretary (Industries) were also present.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...Premium
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...
How to read Q2 GDP dataPremium
How to read Q2 GDP data
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...Premium
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...
From bonds to banks: Large industry drives credit growthPremium
From bonds to banks: Large industry drives credit growth

Apart from discussing the notices sent, the traders also discussed FAR issues and other problems being faced by these industrialists of the city.

Two days back, the traders of the Industrial Area had taken out a protest march against the notices sent to them on the building violations done by them.

All of them had gathered at the Industrial Area, Phase II, and tried to march towards Sector 29 Chowk, but they were stopped midway by the police.

Advertisement

To show their resentment, all were wearing black clothes in protest. The protesters stated that the administration is harassing them by way of notices which will compel them to migrate.

More from Chandigarh

Present during this meeting were Om Aggarwal from Laghu Udyog, Naresh Garg, Surinder Gupta from Chamber of Industries, Sunil Khetarpal, Arun Mahajan from Industries Associations of Chandigarh, Chander Verma from Chandigarh Business Council, Varinder Saluja, MPS Chawla and Dinesh Sharma.

First published on: 01-12-2022 at 07:56:56 am
Next Story

AAP’s arithmetic up in the air, but on the ground it banks on new chemistry

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close