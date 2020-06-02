Non-bifurcation of fee, confusion over rollback makes Panchkula parents wary

While Satluj School, Bhavan Vidhyalaya, Hansraj, St Soldier’s and Saupins have rolled back their fee hikes, they have not issued any clarity on if and when the remaining fee will be charged. St Xavier’s, which hiked its fee in February, did not reduce its fee to last year’s, claiming that the parents knew about the hike well in advance. While Satluj School, Bhavan Vidhyalaya, Hansraj, St Soldier’s and Saupins have rolled back their fee hikes, they have not issued any clarity on if and when the remaining fee will be charged. St Xavier’s, which hiked its fee in February, did not reduce its fee to last year’s, claiming that the parents knew about the hike well in advance.

Even as many schools rollback their fee hikes in wake of the mounting pressure from district authorities and the protests that went on for weeks, the lack of clarity on whether the remaining fee will be charged later, as was declared by several schools earlier- has kept the parents wary.

While Satluj School, Bhavan Vidhyalaya, Hansraj, St Soldier’s and Saupins have rolled back their fee hikes, they have not issued any clarity on if and when the remaining fee will be charged. St Xavier’s, which hiked its fee in February, did not reduce its fee to last year’s, claiming that the parents knew about the hike well in advance.

However, the school has decided to defer all other charges to a later stage, which has not yet been divulged. Meanwhile, CL DAV remained adamant on charging a hiked fee which has combined the tuition fee with other charges.

Most of the city schools have hiked their total aggregate fee structures by 10 per cent. Many of these schools have also stopped giving a bifurcation of their total fee and have added their annual charges, computer charges et al into their monthly fee structures, which raises questions on the Haryana education department itself.

“According to the rules, all schools are supposed to fill out form number 6, dividing their fee into related bifurcations. It is above my understanding as to how their claims of fee hikes were passed without it. Whether any investigation into the matter was done or not or if anyone even read their claims. An issue if found has to be sent in written to the school authorities within a month of their form submission,” explained an official of the education department, refusing to be identified.

Form number 6 was introduced by the Haryana state government in 2003, in which a school has to specify details of students and staff strength, its total income and expenditure, fee structure and proposal for hike fee or other charges, among other details.

A trend noticed in Panchkula schools, said Manish Banger, president of Panchkula parents association, “Is the fact that since last year, schools have stopped labeling their fee under different formats and have culminated it all into one monthly fee.”

Parents of both Hansraj as well as DC Model in sector 7 have raised this issue. “The school has asked us to pay Rs 12,300- last year’s fee- from the present session’s 4,800 that they had asked, but, Rs 12,300 also combines of the fee of Rs 4,500 in annual charges, divided into 12 months. The government has specified that only tuition charges are to be paid, which according to our calculation amounts to Rs 9,240,” said Mahesh Dhir, whose daughter studies in class VII of Hansraj School.

At least 20 parents of the school visited the DEO’s office to raise the issue. Principal of Hansraj School Jaya Bhardwaj refused to comment.

Meanwhile, several private school associations of Haryana have approached the High Court, claiming that they had submitted form number 6 declaring a fee hike in December 2019 and no intervention had come from the administration till March 2020, thus, the fee hike cannot be questioned or revoked now. The case is listed for June 4.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd