‘No non-academic duty for teachers’: Punjab education secretary’s stern order to DCs

Teachers were also deputed on duties related to AAP government’s populist schemes such as registering women for Maawan Dheeyan Satkaar Yojana, (Representational image/File)

With the issue of government teachers’ deployment for non-academic duties in Punjab snowballing into a major issue ahead of 2027 Punjab assembly polls, the state education secretary Sonali Giri in a stern letter has directed the deputy commissioners across the state to ensure that no teacher is burdened with any non-academic work, and they should just teach.

For almost a year now, government teachers in Punjab have mostly remained out of schools, for several non-academic duties. Apart from the Election Commission’s SIR and BLO duty and Centre’s Census 2027, the state government also deployed them for conducting Drug Census.

Teachers were also deputed on duties related to AAP government’s populist schemes such as registering women for Maawan Dheeyan Satkaar Yojana, making health insurance cards, taking children to religious programmes organized by the government, etc.