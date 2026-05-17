Nominations continue in Kharar despite High Court stay

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Despite the Punjab and Haryana High Court staying the Kharar Municipal Council elections, the nomination process continued on Saturday, further deepening the legal uncertainty surrounding the civic polls.
The administration maintained that no official directions had yet been received from the Punjab State Election Commission to halt the process.
The SDM-cum-Election Officer said no written order regarding suspension of the nomination process had reached his office from the Election Commission. “We are functioning strictly as per the directions of the Election Commission. Without any official communication, the nomination process could not be stopped,” the officer said.
Officials said confusion prevailed among candidates since morning following reports of the High Court stay. While fewer candidates from Kharar reached the nomination centre, people from New Chandigarh and adjoining areas continued arriving to file papers. However, as no formal stay order reached the administration till around 3 pm on the final day of nominations, candidates proceeded with filing their nomination papers.
According to officials, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) managed to file nomination papers for all its candidates. No nomination paper was filed by the Congress, while the BJP filed only three nominations and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) filed two. A few Independent candidates also submitted their papers, though the political contest could not fully take shape.
SAD leader Harjeet Singh termed the situation “gross injustice” to candidates. He said contesting elections and casting votes are constitutional rights of every citizen and added that the party would again approach the High Court so that candidates who could not file nominations due to confusion over the stay order also get an opportunity.
He further stated that the petitioners had argued before the court that although six villages were merged into the Municipal Council limits, no fresh ward delimitation exercise was carried out, depriving residents of their voting rights. Treating the issue as a serious constitutional matter, the High Court had ordered an immediate stay on the election process.
The High Court had also clarified that the election process would remain suspended until fresh ward delimitation is completed and that the Municipal Council would continue to function under an Administrator during this period. Officials indicated that after fresh delimitation, the number of wards in Kharar Municipal Council could rise to 37 or more, potentially altering local political equations significantly.
When contacted, Mohali Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Komal Mittal said, “Our election staff remained present in the office from 11 am to 3 pm and nomination papers of those candidates who came were accepted. As far as the court order is concerned, it has not yet been uploaded officially. Therefore, we cannot comment much on it at this stage. Further action will be taken in accordance with the directions issued by the court.”
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