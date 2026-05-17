Nominations continue in Kharar despite High Court stay

The administration maintained that no official directions had yet been received from the Punjab State Election Commission to halt the process. (Express Photo)

Despite the Punjab and Haryana High Court staying the Kharar Municipal Council elections, the nomination process continued on Saturday, further deepening the legal uncertainty surrounding the civic polls.

The administration maintained that no official directions had yet been received from the Punjab State Election Commission to halt the process.

The SDM-cum-Election Officer said no written order regarding suspension of the nomination process had reached his office from the Election Commission. “We are functioning strictly as per the directions of the Election Commission. Without any official communication, the nomination process could not be stopped,” the officer said.

Officials said confusion prevailed among candidates since morning following reports of the High Court stay. While fewer candidates from Kharar reached the nomination centre, people from New Chandigarh and adjoining areas continued arriving to file papers. However, as no formal stay order reached the administration till around 3 pm on the final day of nominations, candidates proceeded with filing their nomination papers.