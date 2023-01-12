On last day of nominations, AAP announces candidate for Chandigarh Mayoral polls, Cong pulls out and BJP hunts for names

Chandigarh Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Thursday declared Jasbir Laddi as its official Mayoral candidate. The party also declared Taruna Mehta as the candidate for the post of Senior Deputy Mayor and Suman Sharma for Deputy Mayor.

Thursday is the last day to file the nominations for the three posts. All the three AAP candidates will be filing their nominations at 3.30 pm. The Mayoral elections are slated to be held on January 17.

Meanwhile, the Congress has decided not to take part in the Mayoral polls while the BJP is yet to declare its candidate. While candidates can file their nominations latest by 5 pm on Thursday, the issue of cross voting now stares in the face of the parties.

In the 35-member House, both the AAP and the BJP have 14 members each, six are from the Congress while Shiromani Akali Dal has one councillor. However, the BJP has a slight edge as Member of Parliament Kirron Kher is the ex-officio member of the general house who has a vote.

To be elected, a mayoral candidate must have at least 19 votes. The elections for the three posts are held every year during the five-year term of the House.

Last year, BJP’s candidate was declared as the Mayor after AAP’s vote was declared invalid. The AAP had cried foul but in vain. This year, the party wanted to tie up with Congress but no final word came on this from any of the parties.