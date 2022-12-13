Nod to law for Cabinet minister rank, pay to ruling party chief whip

The Punjab government on Monday paved the way for bringing in a legislation to give salary, allowances, and other facilities equivalent to a Cabinet minister to the chief whip of the ruling party.

Two time-MLA from Talwandi Sabo, Baljinder Kaur, is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief whipm in Vidhan Sabha. To provide minister rank to Baljinder Kaur, who was overlooked both during the government formation and later during an expansion of the council of ministers, the state Cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann approved the enactment of “The Salaries and Allowances of the Chief Whip in Punjab Legislative Assembly Act-2022”.

“The chief whip of a party plays a crucial role in parliamentary democracy of India and ensures smooth and efficient functioning of business of the House, so the government will provide rank, salary, allowance and facilities equivalent to the Cabinet minister of the state government to the chief whip of the majority party,” read the it said.

Baljinder Kaur was appointed chief whip in September ahead of Vidhan Sabha session in which the ruling AAP had tabled confidence motion claiming poaching attempt on its lawmakers by the BJP, a charge that was denied by the saffron party.