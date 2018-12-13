No written plea to take away Fakhar-e-Kaum title: Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh

NO ONE HAS approached me with any demand for taking title of ‘Fakhar-e-Kaum’ away from former CM Parkash Singh Badal, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said while talking with mediapersons at Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Wednesday. He was there to take part in Shaheedi Purab of ninth guru of Sikhs — Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Advertising

Some political leaders, including dissident AAP leader Sukhpal Khaira, have demanded that the title be taken away. Akal Takht Jathedar said,”So far no such demand has come before me. No one has given anything in writing. Once it comes, only then we can talk about it.”

Giani Harpreet, however, stated that no politics should be done over Kartarpur corridor as this demand was being met after prayers of crores of Sikhs for years together.

He referred to Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh’s statement linking terrorism to the corridor and said,”This is a very sensitive issue and hence one should not politicise it. Leaders should refrain from such statements which can further delay this long pending demand of the Sikh community.”

Akal Takht Jathedar, however, stated that no “Maryada had been flouted in seeking forgiveness by the Badals at Golden Temple” as he told mediapersons that “anyone can confess his/her mistakes before the Guru and seek forgiveness.”