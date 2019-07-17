No word yet from Centre, Chandigarh to again request for land at concessional rates

THE MINISTRY of Home has not approved the Chandigarh Administration’s request for providing 104 acres of land at concessional rates for dwelling units under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojna in Chandigarh. Dwelling units for as many as 10,132 people were to be constructed under this scheme.

UT Adviser Manoj Parida told Chandigarh Newsline, “We had sent in this request to provide land at nominal rates and the ministry has not approved it. We will be making another request again.”

UT had sought permission to take the land priced at Rs 30 crore per acre for Rs 3 crore per acre for the construction of flats under the scheme. Almost four years have passed ever since this scheme was announced but the Chandigarh Housing Board has not been able to get a breakthrough in this project.

The administration had written to the Ministry of Home seeking 104 acres of land in Chandigarh for the construction of 10,132 flats. After a detailed survey, as many as 10,132 eligible beneficiaries of the scheme were identified but they have just been hoping for a flat all these years.

Officials of the administration stated that MP Kirron Kher is likely to make a request to the Centre to provide land on nominal rates. Over two years ago, 1.27 lakh applicants in Chandigarh had applied for a dwelling unit under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY)-Housing for All (Urban).

After the survey which included door-to-door verification as well, the housing board had initially found only 444 applicants eligible for a dwelling unit and it was decided that they be given flats in already constructed 4,960 flats at Maloya only.

However, the Centre had directed the CHB to review all the rejected cases again and following this, the board had started physical verification of the rejected applicants. Teams were constituted by the housing board and finally 10,000 eligible beneficiaries were found.

Being a state-level nodal agency for the implementation of this mission, CHB was asked to carry out a demand survey on EWS, LIG and MIG households in the urban areas of Chandigarh. To provide affordable housing to all by 2022, the Centre has launched Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Housing for All (Urban).