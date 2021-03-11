No woman protester mistreated outside my residence: Manpreet

Manpreet refuted the allegations and added that there was a ritual in connection with his mother's death anniversary on March 8 and that no Congress worker touched any agitator. (File)

On the last day of budget session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha Wednesday, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislators staged a walkout to protest against “the mistreatment meted out to Anganwadi workers who had held a protest in front of Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal’s residence in Bathinda on International Women’s Day” on March 8.

Raising the issue during zero hour, Akali MLA Bikram Singh Majithia said after Congress workers “mistreated” Anganwadi workers, the protesting women were subsequently “booked in non-bailable FIRs”.

As Majithia sought government reply on the issue, Speaker Rana K P Singh said, “You have raised the issue. Government does not answer during zero hour.”

Following this Akali MLAs trooped to the well of the house, raising slogans.

Manpreet refuted the allegations and added that there was a ritual in connection with his mother’s death anniversary on March 8 and that no Congress worker touched any agitator.

AAP questions PSPCL order

Referring to a “letter by PSPCL”, which asked details of Vodafone SIM cards being used by employees while noting that they are to be replaced by Reliance Jio SIM cards, Leader of Opposition Harpal Cheema said such a communication by the department headed by the Chief Minister was a “big, cruel joke” with farmers. Cheema said on one side Congress government was trying to show that it was with farmers on the issue of opposing three agri laws of Centre, but on the other side it was asking employees to use SIM cards of the company against which farmers have protested strongly. Cheema demanded a high level probe into the matter.

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) chairman-cum-managing director A Venuprasad, when contacted, said to avail free calling in the group for employees, the department floats tenders every two years. He said last tender was bagged by Vodafone. “This year we called the tender again,” said Venuprasad, adding that out of the three companies namely Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Bharti Airtel which participated in the “reverse auction”, Reliance Jio offered the least rates and was selected. Prasad said would be paid Rs 2.69 crore for one year and “around 15000 to 20000 employees” would use the mobile service. He added that the price quoted by Vodafone was Rs 65 lakh more than one offered by Reliance Jio.