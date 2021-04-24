No weekend lockdown in Chandigarh, reports highest one-day surge as 828 test positive, 3 deaths

Chandigarh on Friday recorded 828 new Covid cases, the highest number of cases recorded since the pandemic began, taking the total tally to 37,232. The total number of active cases is 4,622 and deaths are 430 with three deaths reported on April 23. (Express Photo by Jabir Malhi)

THE Chandigarh Administration on Friday extended the timing of night curfew by one hour — making it 9 pm to 5 am. The administration decided not to impose weekend lockdown in Chandigarh.

Earlier, the timing of night curfew was 10 pm to 5 am. Adviser, UT, Manoj Parida, said, “No weekend lockdown in the UT. Only night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am on all days. Sukhan Lake will remain close in weekends.”

Meanwhile, the Estate Office, Sub-Registrar Office and RLA Office in Sector 17, where several Covid cases have been detected, will remain closed for a week till April 30. Keeping in view the risk of spread of infection in hostels, all educational institutions were directed to ensure that only those students should be allowed to stay, where such need is essential and unavoidable. The heads of institutions must ensure that the inmates are tested and verified.

Museums, libraries, spa etc. will continue to remain closed, as already ordered. Industries will be allowed to operate night shift provided necessary Covid protocol is followed within their campus. The management will be responsible for violation of Covid protocol, if any.

Administrator V P Singh Badnore directed the police authorities to focus on crowded areas like markets, malls, railway stations, ISBT etc., where Covid protocol needs to be strictly followed. The Administrator appealed to the public representatives, municipal councilors, market associations and resident welfare associations to persuade people to wear masks and to go for vaccine.

He announced that any organizer can request for special camp in their area by submitting a list of at least 100 beneficiaries to Principal Secretary Health.

Dr Jagat Ram, director PGIMER, stated that they have 261 Covid cases in Nehru Extension Block, out of which 93 belong to Chandigarh, 94 to Punjab, 40 to Haryana, 16 to Himachal Pradesh, 8 to Uttar Pradesh and Delhi and 10 from other states. He mentioned that they have tested 3,408 Covid samples, out of which 866 were found positive. Thus, the positivity rate was 25.4 per cent.

Dr Jasbinder Kaur, director principal, GMCH-32 stated that they have tested 2,176 Covid samples, out of which 355 were found positive.

Thus, the positivity rate was 16.3%. She also mentioned that the vaccine wastage was only 0.8 per cent in their hospital.

828 new cases, 3 deaths

Chandigarh on Friday recorded 828 new Covid cases, the highest number of cases recorded since the pandemic began, taking the total tally to 37,232. The total number of active cases is 4,622 and deaths are 430 with three deaths reported on April 23.

While 466 men tested positive, the number of women who were Covid positive is 362, with the total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours being 4,062 and the total number of samples tested till now being 3,78,454.

While cases were reported from all sectors, Manimajra reported 86 new cases, Dhanas has 29 cases, Sector 41 reported 28 cases, Sector 46 had 25 cases, Sector 46 had 25 cases, Mauli Jagran and Sector 51 had 23 cases, Sector 38 had 22 cases, Sector 39 had 21 cases, Sector 44 had 17, Sector 18 had 16 cases and PGI campus had four cases. As many as 476 people were discharged.

The UT has so far reported a total of 430 deaths. On Friday, three deaths were reported: A 60-year-old man, resident of Maloya, a case of acute kidney injury and hypertension, expired at GMCH-32, a 45-year-old man, resident of Sector 41, a case of acute kidney injury and refractory septic shock, died at PGI, and 45-year-old woman, resident of Sector 29, a case of bilateral pneumonia and septic shock, expired at GMSH-16.

As per data, 30,877 out of every 10 lakh people here have tested positive. The case fatality ratio is 1.2 per cent, recovery ratio is 87.1 per cent and active ratio is 11.7 per cent.

As many as 2,055 people in the age group of 46-60 years received the first dose of the vaccine on April 23, while 252 senior citizens were inoculated. Since March 1, at least 48,284 people in the age group of 60 and above have been vaccinated, and the number for 45-60 years is 47,148. Till now, 18,920 healthcare and 18,028 frontline workers have received the first dose.

As many as 282 patients are admitted at PGIMER, with 37 in NHE ICU, 186 in isolation, 18 in Nehru Hospital and 41 in other wards. In the age group of 13 to 39 years, 130 patients, 40 to 59 years, 74 patients and 60 to 79 years, 46 patients have been admitted.