No user charges to be implemented for garbage collection, discounts in license fee for parking contractors revoked

The general house on Thursday rejected the proposal for implementing charges for garbage collection in villages and 19 sector markets, and at the same time rejected to offer discount to parking contractors/companies. The house also raised questions over the procurement of green fodder and dry fodder for stray cattle and rejected the same.

The MC had brought in the agenda of user charges that vary from Rs 200 to Rs 2,000 a month. The corporation had aimed to earn Rs 90 lakh a month from the collection of user charges from 34,000 households and 3,000 shops in specific areas.

According to the agenda, they stated that MC started the work of door-to-door collection of waste in 13 villages and some sectors of the city on its own, including Dhanas, Sarangpur, Khuda Lahora, Khuda Jassu, Daria, Kishangarh, Kaimbwala, Khuda Ali Sher, Raipur Khurd, Behlana, Makhan Majra, Maloya-EWS colony and Raipur Kalan and the markets of Sector-7,8,9, 6, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 28, 29/30, 31/32, 33, 36, 37, 38 and 49. “Therefore, the user fee for collection, transportation, disposal of solid waste is to be collected from these areas as per their category and unit of each household,” it was specified.

The agenda cited that as per the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh “the user fee for collection, transportation, disposal of solid waste is to be collected from the residential and commercial establishments or institutions, hotels and restaurants, shops etc as per schedule-l of Solid Waste Management By -Laws.” There were five slabs for user charges meant for residential dwelling units.

Councillors stated that until there is development work in the villages by the MC, no additional burden will be put on the villagers. “We rejected the proposal because when there is no development there is no such charge,” BJP councillor Arun sood said.

SAD Councillor Hardeep Singh said that villages were suffering at the cost of development and they were not even at par with the urban belt.

In residential areas, upto 50 sq m, Rs 50 were proposed to be charged, over 50 sq m to 200 sq m, Rs 100 were proposed to be charged by owners, over 200 sq m to 500 sq m, Rs 200 were supposed to be charged. As much as Rs 250 were supposed to be charged over 500 sq m to 1,000 sq m, for over 1,000 sq m, Rs 350 were supposed to be charged. Commercial stablishments,shops and eating places were supposed to be charged Rs 500.

Purchase of dry fodder and green fodder

The general house raised questions over the agenda of green fodder and dry fodder.

Councillors said that it had been over one year that they had asked the officials to install CCTV cameras to check how the fodder is being weighed and tranported. “This way you do not have any record as to how much fodder is actually going inside for consumption. You never know where it is going,” BJP councillor Arun Sood said.

According to the agenda, the stray cattle impounded in the cattle pounds situated at industrial Area, Phase I, are served dry fodder every day and tender for supply of same was floated in October 2019. The tender was awarded to one Gurkirat Singh at the total cost of Rs 1,08,20,352.

The agenda aims to get approval for extension of the contract by further one year, even when many have questioned the rates at which the fodder has been purchased.

“As per clause no 1 of the terms and conditions, the contract can be extended upto three years on year-to-year basis, with the consent of thesupplier or approval of competent authority. Now, Gurkrat Singh has submitted his request that he is ready to supply dry fodder at the same rate and terms and condition for another one year. The perfomance of the supplier during the year was satisfactory,” the agenda said.

Various activists had also raised questions citing that civic body spending almost Rs 30,000 a day to feed dry fodder to stray cattle is something that needs to be investigated.

In another agenda, there was a recommendation of allowing extension of one year contract to one Devinder Kumar who supplied of green fodder to stray cattle at a total cost of Rs 97,41,120.

The general house resolved that a fresh tender be called and the absence of CCTV cameras be investigated. “What is it that they feared in implementing this,” a councillor said.

No discount in license fee for parking contractor

The general house rejected the agenda of reduction of license fee that was to be given to parking contractors for September, October and November.

The general house observed that the situation was normal now and vehicles had returned to the parking lot. “Why is there a need to give any discount to the parking contractors now when the situation is completely normal and there is a huge rush in parking lots. This will set a wrong precedent,” the councillors said.

Following this it was decided to reject any discount.

The general house had already waived off complete license fee from March 16 to May 31, allowing deposit of only 35 per cent of license fee from June 1 to August 31, for 32 parking lots (zone 1 contractor) and 45 per cent deposit of actual allotted license fee for 57parking lots for another contractor for the same period.

It was recommended by the committee in the agenda that “position is not completely normal as it used to be before Covid”, thus the licensee of 32 parking lots, Ram Sundar Prasad Singh, be allowed monthly license fee as for September, 45 per cent of the actual allotted license fee, for month of October, 50 per cent of actual allotted license fee and for month of November 55 per cent of the actual allotted license fee.

Also, the licensee of 57 other paid parking lots be allowed to deposit 55 per cent of actual allotted license fee for month of September, 60 per cent for actual allotted license fee for October and 65 per cent of actual allotted license fee for November.

An agenda to dispose of old steel bars was approved.

It was recommended by the committee to auction the old steel bars at Rs 23 per kg amounting to a reserve price of Rs 6.39 lakh. About 27.79 MT has to be auctioned.

