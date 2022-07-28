scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 28, 2022

No ‘turf war’, Vinod Ghai will soon take over as AG: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

The Bhagwant Mann government has been under fire after the resignation of Anmol Rattan Singh Sidhu as advocate general, with the Opposition alleging that the Delhi unit of AAP was running the government in Punjab and Mann was playing second fiddle.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: July 28, 2022 2:47:26 pm
Mann said that Vinod Ghai will soon take over formally as AG. (File)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Thursday that there was no “turf war” between him and any senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and all such “rumours” were being spread by the Opposition as they were scared of the party’s growing popularity in other states. Mann also put rest to speculation over the delay in notification for appointing the new advocate general (AG).

The Mann government has been under fire after the resignation of Anmol Rattan Singh Sidhu as AG, with the Opposition alleging that the Delhi unit of AAP was running the government in Punjab and Mann was playing second fiddle. The chief minister said that was no turf war and said they were all a team.

Also Read |Anmol Rattan Sidhu resigns, Vinod Ghai is new Punjab Advocate General

Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting on Thursday, Mann said that Vinod Ghai will soon take over formally as AG. “AG Ghai is a well-reputed lawyer and will work in the best interests of Punjab,” he said.

Mann was addressing speculation that the government was rethinking Ghai’s appointment as several Sikh activists had opposed it. The Opposition too had pointed out that Ghai was counsel in several cases against the government.

Mann also spoke about certain other issues. He said the milling policy has been finalised and added that technology will be used to check pilferage of paddy and illegal procurement of paddy from other states. Trucks carrying paddy to shelters will be fixed with GPS so that they can be tracked, he added.

The chief minister also said that the Cabinet has also approved remission in sentences of some prisoners on the occasion of Guru Teg Bahadur’s Gurupurab, and also on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day.

In an appeal to protesting contractual employees, he said, “Don’t sit on dharnas. Give us time. I feel sad that agitators are lathi-charged and water-cannoned. Give us some time. We will need to repeal two already existing laws. We require time. But we will fulfil our promise.”

