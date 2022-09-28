No third front can ever stand in front of Modi govt, says Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said no third front can ever stand in front of the Narendra Modi government.

Khattar’s comment came two days after former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala-led INLD held a show of strength in Fatehabad — bringing several political bigwigs from the Opposition on one stage and starting murmurs of a possible third-front to take on BJP in 2024.

Talking to mediapersons on sidelines of an event at Panchkula, Khattar said, “Under the strong and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has got a new identity. No third front can ever stand in front of the Modi government. Opposition parties have been talking about the so-called third front for a long time. But where is it? I think it’s in their imagination only”.

On the issue of farmers’ seeking compensation for their crop loss, Khattar said, “I urge farmers of Haryana to not worry about the compensation for their damaged crops due to adverse weather conditions. Directions have already been issued for a special girdawri. Farmers will be given complete compensation for the loss of their crops.”

Responding to another question regarding the strike of arhtiyas (commission agents in mandis), Khattar said, “The strike has been called off and some of their demands have been accepted. Besides this, the state government has written a letter to the Centre regarding other demands, like increasing their commission.”

On changes being made in the school curriculum regarding history, Khattar said, “When India got independence, Macaulay’s education system was adopted. But after that, experts realized that this education system was required to be re-studied. Today, according to the present demand, keeping in mind the history of our country, the school curriculum has been changed and the stories of history are being narrated”.