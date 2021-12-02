No talks yet, will act as per Centre’s directions: Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Wednesday said that the state government will act as per Centre’s directions on the issue of FIRs lodged against farmers during agitation against farm laws.

Vij said no meeting has taken place between the state government and protesters in this regard yet.

He said: “No talks are taking place with us. Whatever talks are held between the agitators and the Centre, we will follow orders of the Centre…If farmers come to meet us, they are welcome. Our doors are always open (for talks).”

During the past one year, there were several occasions when confrontation had taken place between the protesting farmers and police personnel during the protests of farmers against BJP-JJP leaders.

Now, with farmer unions demanding withdrawal of cases lodged against them, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday had stated that the issue will be taken up when the matter will reach the final stage. The CM’s statement had come just a day after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Khattar had stated: “Jab ye sara vishy finality ki aur jayega aur kendra sarkar kya kahegi, us samay dekhenge. (This matter will be taken up when the entire issue will reach the final stage and after that we see what the Centre has to say).”

On the other hand, senior BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said, “If the Centre is serious about resolving this issue, it should have already issued directions to the states to withdraw the cases as soon as it had announced the repeal of three farm laws. Further, the state governments too has its responsibilities. Like, the Punjab government has already announced withdrawal cases. Have they (Punjab) announced this after asking the Centre? These farmers are not criminals but protesters and the state government should withdraw the cases lodged against them on its own.”