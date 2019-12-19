No takers for 212 properties, Chandigarh Housing Board cancels e-auction

Chairman of the Property Consultants Association, Kamaljit Singh Pancchi, said that the rates were high and commercial sites were on a leasehold basis, which discouraged people from buying the properties. (File) Chairman of the Property Consultants Association, Kamaljit Singh Pancchi, said that the rates were high and commercial sites were on a leasehold basis, which discouraged people from buying the properties. (File)

In an embarrassment for the Chandigarh Housing Board, not a single person turned up for the registration for any of the 212 properties in the e-auction conducted by the Chandigarh Housing Board. The auction was supposed to take place on December 23 and 24, which now stands cancelled. The registration for the e-auction, which was open for a month, concluded on December 16.

A senior officer of the board while speaking to Newsline said, “We gave a month’s time but no one has got themselves registered. This is a matter of discussion whether the rates of the properties fixed need to be lowered before starting the next registration.”

Chairman of the Property Consultants Association, Kamaljit Singh Pancchi, said that the rates were high and commercial sites were on a leasehold basis, which discouraged people from buying the properties.

The reserve price of a three-bedroom flat in Chandigarh Housing Board’s Sector 63 had been fixed at Rs 1.07 crore and that of a bay shop in Sector 61 was Rs 4.63 crore. Registration was open for auction of 64 residential sites of which 55 were on a freehold basis and nine were on a leasehold basis. There were 148 commercial sites as well which included bay shops, booths and other service booths. A majority of residential sites that the board had offered for the auction were freehold sites, whereas all commercial sites were on a leasehold basis.

The highest reserve price of the Chandigarh Housing Board’s flats were of the ones located in Sector 63. As many as six three-bedroom flats, in an area of 1417.49 square feet, was fixed at a reserve price of Rs 1,07,26,849.

The two-bedroom flats in Sector 63 had a reserve price of Rs 83.72 lakh. At least 17 such flats, with an area of 1106.32 square feet, were located in Sector 63. A one-bedroom flat in Sector 63 had a reserve price of Rs 54.80 lakh and there were 16 such dwelling units.

As many as five EWS flats in Sector 38 West were also up for auction at a reserve price of Rs 30.29 lakh. At least three EWS units are located at Sector 63 and had a reserve price of Rs 29.15 lakh.

Two-bedroom flats in Sector 51 had a reserve price of Rs 99.92 lakh, whereas the two-bedroom flats in Sector 49 had a reserve price of Rs 88.63 lakh and the one-room flats were available for Rs 48.98 lakh. Two EWS units in Sector 49 had a reserve price of Rs 32 lakh and Rs 30 lakh.

In commercial sites, a bay shop in Sector 61 had a reserve price of Rs 4.63 crore and similar bay shops in the same belt had reserved prices of Rs 3.05 crore, Rs 2.52 crore and Rs 2.40 crore, respectively. The reserve price of other booths in various other sectors ranged from Rs 37 lakh to Rs 77 lakh.

