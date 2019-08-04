No takers for Mohali cow shed, civic body stares at crisis

With nobody coming forward to run the cow shed in Phase six, the stray cattle menace is likely to hound the city residents for some more time. Following no response to the earlier bids, the Municipal Corporation (MC) is likely to invite fresh bids for the maintenance of the shed.

The cow shed, which is crowded with over 700 cattle, had recorded deaths of over 80 cows by eating plastic, two months ago.

Following the death of the cows, the MC had decided in a general house meeting that new bidders will be invited for the maintenance of the cow shed, which is at present maintained by the Gauri Shankar Sewa Dal.

The city has been witnessing a problem of stray cattle for a long time. The issue had been raised in the house meetings and many councillors had alleged that the MC officials were to be blamed for the problem.

However, the MC had rued shortage of staff to catch the cattle. Phase 11, Sector 68, Sector 67, Sector 69 and old areas of the city, including Mohali village and Kumbra, are the worst-hit areas.