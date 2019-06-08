No sunshine for sunflower farmers: produce sells at 31% less than MSP

Call it irony, or plain apathy of the government agencies, sunflowers farmers in Punjab are being forced to sell the oilseed at rates that are 31 per cent less than the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of the crop.

The Centre last year had enhanced the MSP for the 14 Kharif crops, including that of sunflower. Its MSP was enhanced by 31 per cent – from Rs 4,100 per quintal to Rs 5,388 per quintal.

Charan Singh, a farmer from Fatehpur village in Partiala district, on Friday sold his produce at the rate of Rs 3,740 per quintal, which is, ironically, 31 per cent less than the new MSP.

“I had grown sunflowers on 15 acres this year with a hope that I will be able to save some money after selling the produce at the enhanced MSP. I brought my crop to Nabha Mandi and it was bought by private traders at the rate of Rs 3,740 per quintal as no government agency has entered the market to purchase the oilseed,” Charan Singh said.

Paddy and wheat are only two crops that the government procures at the MSP. He said, adding, “at least the government should live up to its own policy regarding the MSP of the crops”.

His neighbour and fellow farmer Shingara Singh too had a similar story to share. “I sold the produce at the rate of Rs 3,550 per quintal. The private traders decide the rates as there is no control of the government on them,” said Shingara Singh, who had gown sunflower on 10 acres.

Like them, at least 20 more farmers from the village had sown sunflower on around 300 acres.

“I spent Rs 9000 per acre to grow the crop, which includes Rs 1200 for preparation of the field with a rotavator machine. I spent Rs 1,200 to procure 1.5 kg seed, paid Rs 1000 as sowing charges, went for two compulsory sprays of insecticides for nearly Rs 1,600, paid harvesting Rs 3500 for harvesting and Rs 1000 for drying the crop, before bring it to the mandi,” said Charan Singh, adding that those who have taken land on lease also needs to pay the rent of one crop, which is around Rs 18,000. The annual rent of one acre filed ranges between Rs 52,000 to Rs 55,000 per acre and if a farmer grows three crops, it comes to Rs 17,000 to Rs 18,000 per crop.

The average produce of sunflower per acre is between 8 to 9 quintals, which, as per the prevailing market rate, will fetch Charan Singh Rs 30,000 to Rs 33,000 per acre. Minus the expenditure, his earning will be Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 per acre for this three-month crop.

“Instead of giving us loan waiver, the government should give us the fair price of our crops,” said farmer Satnam Singh of Jalandhar.

“Government announces the MSP and goes to sleep without ever checking the ground realities. We import oil seed and pulses from other countries. Why can’t we grow it here as per our need and pay the fair price to farmers,” asked Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Ekta, Dakaunda, general secretary, Jagmohan Singh Dakuanda. He said that Punjab has its six grain procurement agencies but none of them had entered in market to purchase oil seed, maize and pulses for the past over a decade.

He claimed that in the neighbouring Haryana, farmers were getting Rs 5,500 per quintal because of the support from the state government. “Neither the Centre nor the state government is serious towards the diversification in Punjab where 30 lakh hectare area is under paddy crop,” he added.

Director, agriculture department, Dr Sutantra Kumar Airy, said that he has got the report about low price of the sunflower crop and sent his team to Nabha Mandi to instruct the Punjab Mandi Board (PMB) officials there to intervene and get the fair price for the farmers.

“When Centre has announced the MSP, the farmers should get the fair price of their crop,” he said

Agriculture secretary Kahan Singh Panu said that it was the responsibility of the Centre to pay farmers the announced MSP of the crop.