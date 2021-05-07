‘No sos received for oxygen, icu beds in Chandigarh’: What are your councillors doing?

At a time when the residents of Chandigarh need the assistance of their public representatives the most, to access basic health facilities, a majority of the councillors are conspicuous by their absence.

The Indian Express spoke to two councillors, in whose wards the coronavirus cases are surging. They were contacted on the phone numbers provided on the Municipal Corporations’ website to know about the efforts they are making to help people in these times of adversities.

One of the councillors did not respond the entire day,while the other, about his efforts towards easing the crisis, said that he is getting his ward sanitised. Any of the efforts quoted by the two did not come across as significant in these times of need.

Sector 45

The area of Sector 45 has seen over 72 cases in the past few days. It has become a hotspot if Covid-19 cases. The sector is represented by councillor Kanwarjit Singh Rana in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

Councillor Kanwarjit Singh Rana was given several calls in the morning, however, he did not respond.

Only after he was sent a message, Rana called back in the evening at 6.33 pm.

Around how many COVID cases are there in your ward?

Exactly nahi pata pooch k e bataunga. Actually, family mein admit the koi….par yahan cases kaafi sankhaya mein hain.

Have you created any 24*7 helpline where people of your ward can contact you in emergency?

Hamari party ki helpline hai vaise…par mera phone number sab ke pass hai. Jo bhi phone aata hai…ussi waqt help dete hain…baaki main social media pe bhi hun…Facebook and Instagram.

What efforts have you made as a councillor to help people looking for beds, ventilators and oxygen cylinders?

My number is well-circulated among people and if they require any help, they can contact me anytime.

I have also been encouraging people to take their dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Our party helpline is already catering to requests for food and other items which quarantined people require.

SECTOR 20

The area under Sector 20 has seen as many as 77 Covid-19 cases in the past few days. Its councillor Rajesh Gupta was contacted.

Around how many Covid-19 cases are there in your ward?

Kal to akhbaar mein padha tha ki 27 the…vaise 100 se upar to honge aaj ki date mein shayad.

Have you made any 24*7 helpline where people of your ward can contact you in emergency?

Mera number sabhi ke pass hai….yahan main RWAs ke sampark mein bhi hun… sab ko keh rakha hai maine….kisi ko koi bhi zarurat ho to batana….haal chaal bhi pooch leta hun main.

What efforts have you made as a councillor to help people looking for beds, ventilators and oxygen cylinders?

I have asked everyone in my ward to keep me posted if there is any problem, like requirement of food, beds, oxygen or sanitisation. I feel sanitization is highly important and I am getting that done regularly.

Have you helped any person for oxygen or ICU beds?

Mujhe abhi tak vaise ek bhi phone nahi aaya oxygen ya ICU bed ke liye…par khane k liye or sanitise karne k liye zarur aaye hain.