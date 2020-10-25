No solution in sight, sanitation workers to decide Monday

Garbage accumulating at the Sector 15, market, Chandigarh during the ongoing strike by sanitation workers. (Express)

NO TRUCE was achieved between the Chandigarh MC and the members of Safai Karamchari Union despite hours long meeting in the office of MC Commissioner, KK Yadav, Saturday. The Safai Karamchari Union decided to take a call on Monday.

As a mark of protest, the sanitation employees did not collect door-to-door garbage and the cleanliness drive in streets and market areas was also not conducted on Saturday. The Safari Karamchari Union has been demanding to revoke the MC’s decision to make wearing GPS-able watches mandatory for sanitation employees.

Members of the union, which began its indefinite strike from Friday, said that the garbage collection activities will be on a halt until their demands are met.

On Saturday, MC Commissioner KK Yadav said that most of the demands of the union have been accepted, except one regarding wearing GPS watches. He said, “A long meeting took place in my office. We agreed on certain demands, which include allotment of houses to temporary employees, construction of booths for safai karamcharis, monetary benefits to the employees on the edge of retirement etc. The decision on GPS-able watches cannot change. There was a positive response from the opposite side.”

Meanwhile, Union President Krishan Kumar Chadha maintained that the parties had not reached any conclusion as yet and a decision in this regard would be taken on Monday. “We have handed over our demand paper to the MC officials. They will examine it. We have called a meeting of all the garbage collectors and sanitation employees outside the office of MOH in Sector 17 Monday,” he said.

The civic body Joint Commissioner, Sorabh Kumar Arora. and Medical Officer of Health (MOH), Dr Amrit Pal Singh, were also present in the meeting.

The garbage is not being collected in the sectors in the central, east and north division. These areas include sectors 27, 28, 18, 17, 16, 14, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 etc. The garbage collection and sanitation work in sectors of southern division, including sectors 47, 48, 49, 50 etc is continuing.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd