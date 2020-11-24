No social distancing at club, man fined Rs 2,500 for defying Covid norms

The Chandigarh district court has fined a Chandigarh resident Rs 2,500 for defying Covid-19 norms by permitting 100-125 people without social distancing at a club in Sector 26, Chandigarh, in September this year.

According to the prosecution, on September 13, 2020, at Bargain Booze Club, Sector 26, Chandigarh, accused Kuldeep Singh was found playing loud music, without seeking permission of the District Magistrate. He was also found defying Covid-19 norms by permitting 100-125 people without following social distancing and thereby violating the order promulgated under Section 144 of the CrPC passed by the DM, Chandigarh, dated July 9, 2020. Therefore, offences punishable under sections 188, 269 & 270 of the IPC were made out against him and an FIR was registered and the accused was arrested.

On the completion of investigation, a challan was presented.

Finding a prima facie case, notice of accusation under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC was served upon the accused to which he pleaded guilty and did not claim trial.

The court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) T P S Randhawa held the accused guilty and directed him to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 under Section 188 of IPC, a fine of Rs 500 under Section 269 of IPC and a fine of Rs 1,000 under Section 270 of the Indian Penal Code.

