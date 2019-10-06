No senior school at Chilla village, many girls drop out after Class VIII

A year ago, 14-year-old Rubaiyaan sat in a classroom of the Government Middle School in Tauru’s Chilla village as a student of class VIII, hoping for a “miracle” that would allow her to continue her education and become “a doctor or a teacher”.

But with no government senior secondary school in the village or vehicle to help her get to the closest such institution for girls 7 km away, her prayers remained unanswered. Earlier this year, she joined the ranks of many girls in the village who gave up their education after class VIII.

“We want to study, but there are no facilities. The closest senior secondary school is in Tauru, and the only way to go there is to take an auto by paying Rs 40,” said Rubaiyaan’s sister Anjum, who also gave up her education after class VIII in 2014.

Their father is a labourer, and the sisters said the auto fare is beyond their means. The girls now help with household work and look after their four younger siblings.

Similarly Imrana, who completed class VIII from the middle school last year, spends her days collecting fodder for cattle tied in her yard. Her father, Jaikamdim, said he enrolled her in the senior secondary school in Tauru where she finished class IX, before dropping out.

“The commute was very difficult. There are no autos or tempos here until 8 am, so she would have to walk to the next village around 3.5 km away to find transport,” said Jaikamdim. “It would take her over 1.5 hours each way, which wasn’t safe. We didn’t want her to travel alone in this area. There is nobody who could accompany her to school and pick her up.”

According to teachers at the middle school, Imrana was among three girls who completed class VIII last year and enrolled for further education. Fourteen more girls, who graduated from class VIII in the last few years, resumed their education this year after teachers convinced residents to let their children finish school.

“There is a major lack of support from the administration. Very few people have their own vehicles or the money to arrange for transport. It is safer for boys, as they can can sit on roofs or hang from the sides of tempos… Many girls stop studying because the commute is strenuous,” said a teacher at the school.

Last year, the gram panchayat of the village had written to the principal of the Girls Senior Secondary School, requesting that transport be arranged for 20 female students, but in vain. The headmaster of the middle school had, similarly, written to the block education officer of Tauru in February last year, seeking upgradation of the school.

“The request for upgradation has been forwarded to the director of education in Chandigarh, and they will have to take a decision on it,” said Sunil Yadav, block education officer, Tauru.

On transportation issues, he added, “We have arranged four buses that travel around the Tauru block to transport girls to and from the school. However, they stick to the main roads and only go into local villages when there are at least 10 girls seeking transportation from there. That is not the case in Chilla so far.”