No security threat in Punjab, BJP agenda to create fear: Channi

PUNJAB Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi Saturday said the state did not face any security threat and such a narrative was “a creation” of his predecessor Amarinder Singh, who was “in cahoots with the Bharatiya Janata Party”.

Speaking at the e-Adda, Channi referred to the security threat as “khayali pulao” or wishful thinking and said, “He (Amarinder) has been talking about drones as he was working for BJP for a long time now. It is BJP’s agenda to create fear ahead of elections by raising the security issue. They will organise an explosion. But we have full faith in our police and administration. No drones will come. We can maintain peace on our own.” The e-Adda was moderated by National Political Editor Ravish Tiwari and Resident Editor (Chandigarh) Manraj Grewal Sharma.

Channi said it was also BJP’s way to start “raising national security (issues) whenever it wanted to divide people to gain in elections”. “However, the BJP will not succeed in Punjab. Punjabis are bigger nationalists than anyone. Just take out the list and see. You will find 70 per cent Punjabis on the list of those martyred,” he said.

On the tirade by Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu against his own party’s government, Channi said he was getting full cooperation from him. “He had called me to his constituency, Amritsar, recently. Then we were together in Patiala also. Only two days ago, he was with me. He has been a hard hitter and has been hitting sixes. He has helped our team do well at international level. Now also, he hits sixes. He is a good player.”

Chief Minister Channi said he was fortunate to get a lot of support from people and his colleagues. “People are liking our decisions and I am getting support from all MLAs. They are united,” he said.

On Amainder’s statement that he was humiliated by the Congress, Channi said it was he who humiliated the state and its people by not delivering, “The Congress had set up a committee. He could have taken a clue. Then he was given an 18-point agenda after it was made very clear to him that his performance was not upto the mark. He ignored the request to resign. After all this, he is saying he was humiliated. The party made him the Chief Minister twice. His wife became an MP on party ticket so many times. She was a minister in the Centre also. The party gave him so much and yet he says he was humiliated,” he said.

“He (Amarinder) should remember he was made the PPCC chief ahead of last Assembly elections. But this time the party was not making any progress under him. The Congress is now back in the reckoning after his ouster,” Channi said.

“Aapne poore Punjab ko jaleel kiya. Aap ghar mein sotey rahe (You humiliated the entire state. You have been sleeping at your residence). You did not meet people at the Chief Minister’s residence. Whose fault is it? Whenever the party asks me to leave, I will take my shawl and go home,” he said, referring to his predecessor Amarinder Singh.

According to Channi, the problem with Amarinder, and former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, who were now criticising him, was that they were all elite. “The power has now gone from the elite to the aam aadmi in the state. Captain would work for two hours in a day. And I sleep for two hours a day. This is theyug-parivartan in Punjab.”

The CM also said a systemic change was needed. “I have very little time as Chief minister. But we need to change the education system wherein we lay emphasis on skill development. But I have a roadmap. We will restore Punjab to its glory once we are back and we have time. We need to diversify in agriculture. I have taken up with the Prime Minister that there should be a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for other crops also so that the farmers turn to them,” he said.