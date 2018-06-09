No security men, no checking, ground check at Chandigarh railway station counters GRP claim: LET Commander

No security check at the Chandigarh railway station on Friday. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) No security check at the Chandigarh railway station on Friday. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Written by Komal Kashyap

Even as Government Railway Police, which mans the security at Chandigarh railway station, has claimed that security has been increased in wake of a threat letter received on May 29 from a person claiming to be the Jammu and Kashmir commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a ground check on Friday afternoon revealed a different story.

The door frame metal detector installed at the railway station was being rarely used by commuters and visitors as no security personnel was present there to ensure that everybody passes through the gate, a ground visit on Friday afternoon revealed.

The situation is worse from the Panchkula side as no metal detector has been installed at that entrance. No checking takes places from the side.

No security check at the Chandigarh railway station on Friday. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) No security check at the Chandigarh railway station on Friday. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

However, Chandigarh Government Railway Police Station House Officer Raj Kumar said that security personnel are posted. “Enhanced security measures have been taken at the railway station in wake of the threat letter. Random checking at the railway station has been increased. Vehicles are also being checked and we are keeping an eye on any suspicious element,” he said.

Though 35 CCTV cameras have been installed at the railway station, there is no baggage scanner. Kumar said that the matter pertains to the administration and not the police.

Railway Protection Force, Jammu, had received a threat letter issued on May 29 by one Maulana Ambu Shaikh who claimed to be the area commander of LeT, Jammu and Kashmir. The letter, addressed to Divisional Railway Manager, Northern Railway, Ferozepur, had warned that a number of railway stations and religious places would be attacked on June 6, 8 and 10. Though no particular station was mentioned in the letter, the security agencies have increased the security at the Chandigarh railway station as a precautionary measure.

The Chandigarh railway station is manned by Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force jointly.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd