No security lapse, PM could have used a chopper, says Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has denied there was a security lapse due to which Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelled an election rally in the state after a protest left him stranded on the way on Wednesday. He expressed regret over the developments.

Stating that there was no threat to the Prime Minister’s security, Channi blamed his being stranded on a last-minute change in the former’s travel plans. He said the Prime Minister’s Office had been informed beforehand of the protest on the route. He suggested Modi could have used a helicopter instead.

“The Prime Minister was not attacked… Please do not spoil relations… Farmers have been agitating for over a year… I am not going to order a lathicharge or firing on my people… If there were any security lapses, we will inquire,” the Chief Minister told a press conference later on the day. “When farmers sat (on a protest) in Delhi for a year, was there a threat to the PM or the CM or anyone? We had cleared the roads last night. But they came back again,” he replied to a question.

Stating that he was stopped by a crowd in front of the Haryana Chief Minister’s home on Tuesday night, he asked if he should also allege a security lapse over the incident.

According to the Chief Minister, the chief secretary had informed him at 1.30am that the agitators were keen on an assurance on a meeting with the visiting Prime Minister. Channi revealed that he had offered to facilitate the meeting. “Then at 1:45 am, I called the director of the Intelligence Bureau. He did not answer my phone. At 6:30 am he called me back. I told him that we had got the roads cleared.”

The Chief Minister also said the state police chief had told the Centre that the Prime Minister should defer his visit considering bad weather and the farmers’ protest. As per the programme given to the state government, Channi said, Modi was slated to arrive on an MI 17 helicopter and land at a helipad in Ferozepore at 11:05am .

Channi denied receiving any call from BJP chief J P Nadda but said that Home Minister Amit Shah had called him. “I told him we should choose an alternative route. But he said the PM had decided to cancel his rally and return.”

To a question on the Prime Minister being upset about the developments, the Punjab Chief Minister said, “The PM is older than me. His stature is much bigger than mine. If he has said anything about being upset, I do not want to say anything. I would say ‘please come again’.”