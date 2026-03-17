No sanitary pads for women inmates, overcrowding in Punjab jails: CAG

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has pulled up the Government of Punjab for failing to provide the prescribed number of sanitary napkins to women inmates in state prisons.

According to its 2023–24 audit report, which was tabled in the state Assembly on Monday, the CAG flagged that most jails in Punjab did not supply even the minimum required sanitary pads to eligible women prisoners between 2020 and 2023, raising concerns about menstrual hygiene and basic welfare inside prisons.

As per the October 2015 clothing scale notification issued by the state government, women inmates up to the age of 50 are entitled to 5–10 sanitary pads per month, based on the recommendation of the Medical Officer. However, the CAG found that 12 out of 18 test-checked jails, housing between 839 and 1,271 women inmates, failed to provide even the minimum five pads per month during the period under review. The audit further noted that the average supply of sanitary pads per eligible woman inmate was far below the prescribed norm in 11 of the 12 jails examined, with District Jail Mansa being the only exception.

Due to the shortage, women inmates in Central Jails at Amritsar and Faridkot and Women Jail Ludhiana were forced to purchase sanitary pads from jail canteens, the report said.

The government, in its response in March 2024, stated that sanitary pads were being supplied based on recommendations of Medical Officers and that additional demand was being supplemented through donations from NGOs and purchases from jail canteens.

However, the CAG termed the reply unsatisfactory, noting that none of the jails maintained records to show the number of sanitary pads issued per inmate, those received as donations, or those distributed on medical recommendation. The audit concluded that the short supply compromised menstrual hygiene among women prisoners, highlighting gaps in the prison administration’s compliance with the state’s own welfare guidelines.

‘Overcrowding, inadequate infrastructure in Punjab jails’

The report also flagged overcrowding, inadequate infrastructure, and poor medical facilities in Punjab jails, reports news agency PTI.

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According to the audit report, the administration took six years to adopt the framework outlined in the model prison manual, 2016 and notify the Punjab Prison Rules, 2022. Despite recommendations of the Public Accounts Committee, overcrowding in jails persisted, the report noted.

There are 26 jails of various categories in the state: 10 central jails, seven district jails, two women jails at Bathinda and Ludhiana, one borstal jail at Ludhiana, one open air jail at Nabha (Patiala), and five sub jails.

According to the report, against the capacity of 23,638 male inmates, the occupancy was 24,101 in 2021-22. Similarly, the occupancy was 28,481 in 2022-23 against the capacity of 23,658 male inmates.

The report pointed out that the problem of overcrowding was a major deterrent in making basic facilities available to the inmates.

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Audit of records of the test-checked jails disclosed that among others, prolonged custody of undertrial prisoners due to missed court hearings and delay in construction or renovation of new jails had notably contributed to the increase in overcrowding year after year, thereby worsening the already inadequate availability of facilities for jail inmates in Punjab.

The government, in its response, said building additional barracks in existing six jails, and construction of a new high-security jail at Ludhiana and a new district jail at Mohali were under process and this would increase the authorised capacity.

Further, the government said that a weekly review of the jail population was being assessed by the State Level Committee headed by the inspector general (prisons) and on the basis of such reviews, from January 2021 to December 2023, 17,916 inmates had been transferred from overcrowded jails to less crowded ones.

The government further apprised that all adult male prisoners except lifers, as far as practicable, may be allowed to stay in the district or central prisons nearest to their home district in respect of convict inmates.

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However, the CAG report said the government’s reply was not in conformity with the actual situation on the ground, as 6,204 male inmates and 203 female inmates were still housed in jails in excess of authorised capacity despite having vacancies in other jails and only 5,017 inmates (806 during 2021-22 and 4,211 during 2022-23), out of total 17,916 inmates, were transferred to ease overcrowding.

It also found that toilet facilities were inadequate in 74 per cent of male and 63 per cent of female barracks, leading to unhygienic conditions.

Health care facilities also exhibited 72 per cent shortage of hospital beds and 60 per cent shortage of medical staff, the report said.

This necessitated the treatment of 45,497 inmates in Civil Hospitals outside the jail, thereby enabling 22 prisoners to escape, it added.