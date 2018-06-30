No rollback of existing parking rates: Chandigarh Municipal Commissioner

No rollback in parking charges in Chandigarh. (Representational photo) No rollback in parking charges in Chandigarh. (Representational photo)

There won’t be any rollback in the existing parking rates, as the rollback was not possible at this stage, said Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav. The House again did not decide on the cancellation of the contract.

Yadav told the House that the contractor managing the parking lots wasn’t his relative that he wanted to benefit him but the fact was that if they switched over to the earlier system, then the revenue collection would also go down.

“When the parking lots were with petty contractors, the revenue was Rs 6 crore in one year. It came down to Rs 4 crore the next year and then it went further down to Rs 3.35 crore. Moreover, we have four conditions where his contract can be terminated if he is found violating those conditions like overcharging,” Yadav said, adding that they had to carry out everything within the legal framework.

Mayor Moudgil said that the contractor even wanted that the clause of overcharging should be removed but the Finance and Contract Committee didn’t approve it. “Our stand from the very first day is clear. Hiking the rates is not justified,” he said.

After questions were raised over the parking contract and it was said that the contract with the firm was entered in 2017 but the MOU was signed in 2016, former mayor Arun Sood said that it was the duty of the officials to execute that the smart parking facilities were in place even if the MOU was signed during his term.

Sood said that the situation remains the same as it was on March 15 when the issue of parking had come before the House.

In the previous House meetings, the report by councillors had also been put up wherein they had stated that no smart parking facilities existed. However, the report by officers had stated that the facilities were there. Traders had been demanding a rollback in the rates stating that the rates were hiked even when no smart parking facilities existed.

