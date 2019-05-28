No response to queries on proposals, HC summons UT Chief Architect

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court Monday called the UT Chief Architect to court for May 30 in a matter relating to government houses and cremation grounds after it was told that there was no response from his office regarding proposals concerning certain works.

On the question of looking for alternate solution for fencing of government houses without using the original brick and mortar boundary walls, the court was told by the UT Administration that the office of Chief Architect “was persuaded” to provide solutions but no response has been received from his office as yet. Similarly, the MC Chandigarh also told the court that certain design relating to the cremating ground was pending consideration before the Chief Architect.

Following the submission, the Court summoned the Chief Architect and adjourned the hearing to May 30.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Administration on Monday also informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the 195 houses which have been identified as “uninhabitable” are being being repaired on an out of turn basis and the renovation work of 92 houses is likely to be completed by July 31. 60 houses have already been made habitable and fit for allotment, the court was told.

“92 are under renovation and the renovation work is likely to be completed by 31st July, 2019 and estimates for remaining 43 houses have been prepared and are under process for approval from the competent authority,” the court was informed in a case in which the High Court is monitoring the development of government houses in the city.

In pursuance of the court direction asking the Horticulture Department to carry out an extensive survey in Chandigarh of all the tress trees “in Government houses or dangerously close and likely to fall and cause serious damage to Government property especially in thunder storms”, the Court was told the survey has been started.and is being carried out in a speedy manner. The report will be submitted before the court as soon as the process of identification is complete with the list of tree markings, the court was told, adding 5460 trees in various sectors have been inspected.

The court was also informed E-Awas portal has already been provided for online complaint registration and the allottee can now file the complaint online which will be visible to the concerned area JE, SDE and the Executive Engineer. “Moreover, the system has been made in such a way that if the allottee is not satisfied with the complaint redressal then the matter can be escalated to the higher authorities even till the level of Adviser to the Administrator, Chandigarh Administration,” the reply reads.