‘No representation of Hindus, OBCs in govt, party’: Cong leader quits board headed by Capt

AT A time when the Punjab Congress is mired in infighting, Anish Sidana, a member of the Kandi Area Development Board headed by Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, has resigned citing inactivity of the board and non-representation of Hindus and OBCs in the state government and party.

In his resignation letter to the CM, Sidana said: “You nominated me as the non-official member of the border and Kandi area development board.I am grateful to you for giving me this opportunity to take up value added initiatives like giving property rights to slum dwellers under the programme ‘Basera’ and to take steps towards ‘water and sanitation programme’ in border and Kandi areas.”

“I am thankful to you, for considering my proposal in the only meeting that happened last year, April 2020, and taking steps to bring it into execution. But there has been no meeting held after that one. So, remaining on this panel of the board serves no purpose in furtherance of my interest to serve the downtrodden and persons of last strata.”

Sidana said he was also upset over “committed, loyal and secular leaders belonging to Hindu and OBC sections of society” not being given any representation in the government and party.

He added that he had brought this to the notice of PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar and the CM that “committed traditional Congress workers have been sidelined” and “even the PPCC did not reach out to workers at district and block levels” over the years.

“I put in my papers as a member of the board as I am of the opinion that I do not need any ornamental post. But I will continue to work as a Congressmen and will always try to strengthen the party,” said Sidana.