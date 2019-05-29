No regulatory policy, Haryana, Punjab autos make a killing

The intensive challan drives against auto-rickshaws (three-wheelers), conducted by State Transport Authority (STA) and UT Traffic Police, has failed to put the increasing number of autos in the city under the ambit of law. The recent instruction issued by Punjab and Haryana High Court to Chandigarh Administration regarding the formulation of a regulatory policy to keep a check on the increasing numbers of autos (three-wheelers) in city has, in fact, raised a matter of concern.

The STA, which stopped registration of new three-wheelers in Chandigarh due to their sheer number (6,000), passed the buck to neighbouring cities of Mohali and Panchkula for managing the hectic presence of autos. Despite this, road safety experts maintain that it is the responsibility of local authorities to keep a tab on this menace.

As many as 7,136 autos, including those bearing Chandigarh, Panchkula and Haryana registration numbers, have been challaned in the city since January 1 to May 15 in this year alone. Challans were issued by STA and UT Traffic Police separately. STA alone has challaned 488 autos, including those registered with Tricity, for various traffic violations. Chandigarh Traffic Police has challaned 6,648 autos and impounded 241 autos for various traffic offenses.

STA, Secretary, Harjeet Singh Sandhu, said, “We have stopped registration of new autos in Chandigarh. We are not authorised to register new autos if 6,000 auto-rickshaws have already been registered in the city. The real problem is that neighbouring cities of Panchkula and Mohali have no bar on the number of autos they register. We challan autos bearing other states’ number plates also. There is no rule that can prevent the entry of autos registered with other states, including Haryana and Punjab, in Chandigarh. We can challan all auto-rickshaws for violating traffic rules and permits.”

According to Mohali’s Transport Department, 13,200 auto-rickshaws have been registered in Mohali, and 5,000 in Panchkula.

Harman Sidhu, a road safety expert, said, “There is not a single entry and exit point of Chandigarh, where you will not find unregulated and long queues of autos. These queues encroach upon cycle tracks and pedestrian paths. They are rashly driven and the stop the auto-rickshaws in the middle of the road just to pick up passengers. This invites road accidents. Despite the fact that in Chandigarh, registration of new autos has stopped, people continue to purchase autos and run these on road with temporary registration numbers.”

A senior traffic police officer said, “We regularly challan autos for violation of traffic rules. The challan drive is still going on and is being conducted by Chandigarh Traffic Police. The challans were issued for not wearing uniform, lack of all necessary documents, etc.

On May 25, Punjab and Haryana high court instructed UT Administration to frame a policy on management of auto-rickshaws in Chandigarh in order to keep a check on traffic chaos in the city.