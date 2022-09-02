No provision under any law in which a dead person can adopt a child, says Punjab and Haryana HC

Observing that “there is no provision under any law under which a dead person can adopt the child”, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed the plea of a sepoy’s widow, seeking quashing of the order of Ministry of Defence, under which scholarship benefits for her two adopted children had been declined.

According to petitioner Nirdesh Devi, she married Sepoy Ramesh Kumar of Jat Regiment in 1999 but he died on February 25, 2000. In 2013, she adopted two children of the elder brother of her husband and executed a adoption deed. Since then, she has been bearing all education expenses of the children.

On August 28, 2002, the Ministry of Defence promulgated a scheme providing scholarship for the children of personnel below officers rank (PBOR) serving in the Army. The petitioner applied for the benefit of this scholarship scheme, being widow of Sepoy Ramesh Kumar, but the respondents declined her claim.

Devi’s counsel argued that since the children were adopted by her through a registered adoption deed, they have to be treated on a par with her natural children. Hence, being children of a PBOR ex-serviceman, they are entitled to all the benefits which are extended to the children of an ex-serviceman under the scheme.

The scheme, dated August 28, 2002, prescribes that adopted children of such PBOR/ex-serviceman are entitled to the benefit only in case the said children are adopted by the ex-serviceman either during the service or during his lifetime after his retirement.

In 2015, Devi moved the high court submitting that the denial of the benefit to her children as well as the clause of the policy are liable to be set aside.

The Union of India and other respondents in reply submitted that the petitioner has to claim the concession only as per the terms of the policy. The petitioner cannot choose the provision of the policy and discard the conditions prescribed therein. Hence, the present petition deserves to be dismissed.

After hearing the arguments, the Bench of Justice Rajbir Sehrawat held, “…It is not even in dispute in the present case that the children of the petitioner were not adopted by Sepoy Ramesh Kumar during his lifetime. He had died in active service in the year 2002. The children have, undisputedly, been adopted by the petitioner herself in the year 2013. Therefore, the children of the petitioner are not covered by the policy as such. Hence, no fault can be found with the action of the respondents in declining the claim of the petitioner…”

Justice Sehrawat added, “…No doubt, the adoption is naturalization of the relation between the adopted child and the adoptive parent, however, that has to be restricted to the person adopting such a child. There is no provision under any law under which a dead person can adopt the child. It is equally true that adoption by single parent is not alien to law. Therefore, if after the death of husband, the widow of such a person adopts a child, then such a child has to be taken to be child of widow only; as an adoptive mother.”

While dismissing the plea of Sepoy’s widow, the HC observed, “… Therefore, no fault can be found with the clause which restricts the benefits to either the natural children or the children adopted by the ex-serviceman himself whether during service or after his retirement. Hence, the policy issued by the respondents is perfectly in tune with law…”