Chandigarh: ‘No provision for hiring private persons at police stations, posts’

With the arrest of a typist from Sunny Enclave police post, who was accepting bribe on behalf of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), questions were raised on the issue of police stations hiring private staff. The arrest of the typist was a second such case, where a private person hired by the police was caught by Vigilance Bureau (VB) for taking bribe. The hiring of private persons is another problem for the fact that it allows them to have access to sensitive documents of police, thereby posing a threat to secrecy.

SSP Mohali Harcharan Singh Bhullar said there is no provision of hiring any private person in a police station or police post and in future, action would be taken if found that any private person is working at police stations.

“We have suspended ASI Kewal Singh. If such a complaint comes in future, we will suspend the concerned officer,” the SSP told Chandigarh Newsline.

When SSP was asked about the breach of privacy that this could pose, the SSP confirmed that it was a matter of concern and assured that he will tackle it strictly.

VB arrested Sarbjeet Singh Thursday for accepting a bribe of Rs 5000 from a man on behalf of ASI Kewal Singh. In February, Jaswinder Singh, who posed as reader of SP (city), accepted a bribe of Rs 5000.

A senior police officer told Chandigarh Newsline on condition of anonymity that there is shortage of staff at police stations. This prompts the Investigating Officers (Ios) to hire private computer operators on their own, thereby putting secrecy of police stations at risk.

”This practice should stop as these hired people aren’t sanctioned any salary to be paid by the government. The IOs and people hiring the private persons pay them from their own pockets,” the officer added.

Another police officer told Newsline that Mohali district has a strength of around 2,400 police personnel. The district presently has 16 police stations. Each police station has a strength of 20-25 police personnel on average.

“There is a shortage of computer operators. Hence, sometimes, the police station staff hires private persons for their work but it is a wrong practice,” the officer added.