No proposal to do away with MSP: Union Agri minister

The Union Minister categorically said that grain markets would work as usual and the government is committed to procuring every grain of the farmers from the markets.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday reiterated that the Minimum Support Price regime will continue to stay. He said that there was no provision of eliminating MSP in the three ordinances recently brought by the Centre, adding that the Union government aimed to ensure that doubling of farmers’ income.

His statement came days after political parties, barring the BJP and the SAD, in Punjab pitched for the withdrawal of the three ordinances, dubbing them as “anti-farmers”. Tomar was speaking during a virtual rally organised by Punjab unit of the BJP Saturday.

Accusing the Congress of misleading the farmers in Punjab, he said that these ordinances have given the right to the farmers to sell their produce on their desired rates and further, they can also sell their produce from their fields even. He questioned congress whether it is against giving such rights to the farmers. Tomar disclosed that farmers were not able to do international trade due to some difficulties and traders were minting money by selling the farmers’ produce through global markets.

Calling the three ordinances ‘biggest reforms’, the Union Minister said that there would not be any tax on selling their produce outside the markets which would enhance the income of farmers. He said that a private businessman can sign a contract with the farmers over MSP of the crop.

He also exhorted the BJP workers to enrol each farmer of Punjab for Kisan Credit Facility till December by running an extensive outreach programme. He also appealed the farmers to become active partners of ‘Farmers Producers Organisations for getting optimum prices of their produce.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said that Union government is committed for the welfare of peasantry and appealed the workers to bring out the real face of Congress in front of the people.

State BJP president Ashwani Sharma said that the virtual rally was broadcasted on 3000 locations across Punjab through smart TVs.

“This apart from being shared through Facebook pages and YouTube channels. Our viewership crossed in lakhs this way. Hence, this is our way to connect to masses in Covid times and we will do it at constituency-level as well in the coming month,” he said.

BJP’s Ludhiana district president Pushpinder Singhal said: “We are now going to start constituency wise virtual rallies from the first week of July and these rallies will be held across the state. I will be doing virtual rallies in all the 6 constituencies of Ludhiana urban.

Virtual rallies are making us contact even those urban masses, who otherwise never used to come to our rallies.” Arrangements for viewing the virtual rally were mostly done at the houses of BJP workers in 95 wards of Ludhiana including BJP’s district office at clock tower. Around 20 persons viewed the rally at each location, claimed BJP officials. Earlier on June 17, a local virtual rally was organised by BJP Ludhiana unit in which former BJP President Shwait Malik had addressed workers.

