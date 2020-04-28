No positive case in Himachal for 6th day, 23,000 enter state in 3 days

People stand in a queue to purchase essential items during the nationwide lockdown in Shimla. (Express photo/Pradeep Kumar) People stand in a queue to purchase essential items during the nationwide lockdown in Shimla. (Express photo/Pradeep Kumar)

Himachal Pradesh continued with its streak on the sixth day Tuesday, reporting no positive novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case even as nearly 23,000 people entered into the state in the last three days, as per officials.

As per the government bulletin, 282 samples were tested Tuesday, out of which 156 returned negative while the results of the remaining samples were awaited at the time of filing this report. There are currently 10 active cases in Himachal out of a total reported 41 confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, 23,000 people have entered Himachal Pradesh in the last three days after government permitted those stranded outside the state to return home after obtaining online journey passes.

The police said that around 6,800 private vehicles entered the state from Sunday till Tuesday morning. More than 12,000 people returned to Una district while 6,733 and 2,852 people entered Kangra and Baddi police districts, respectively, officials said.

CM pitches for financial assistance to unorganised workers

In a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that Rs 582 crore is available with the HP Building and Construction Workers Welfare Board but it can only be given to registered workers as per law. Thakur has asked the PM to bring a special ordinance so that these funds can be given as assistance to workers in the organised sector, whose number is very high.

CORONA COUNT

Cases – 41

Deaths – 2

Recovered – 25

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd