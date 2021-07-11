No plans to hold panchayat polls in immediate future: Haryana govt informs HC

The much-delayed panchayat elections in Haryana is likley to be delayed further with the state government making it clear that it “does not propose to hold it in immediate future”. The disclosure was made by the state government through an affidavit submitted in Punjab and Haryana High Court in reply to a petition seeking to set aside the Haryana Panchayati Raj (Second Amendment) Act 2020.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli scheduled the matter for hearing on August 20.

The petition has questioned a government notification on reservation of seats for backward classes in the panchayat polls. The petitioner has contended that certain amendments have been introduced in the Act through a a notification on December 12, 2020, as per which 8% of total offices are to be reserved for BC-A category and minimum seats should not be less than two. The petitioner contended that such a provision is contrary as Haryana has only six districts where two seats are available for reservation. In the other 18 districts, only one seat is available for reservation. “Whereas the government now, vide notification dated April 15, 2021, reserved two seats in all the district for BC-A category which is not sustainable in the eyes of law and this act has been done even without showing the BC-A population in the Zila parishad population 2021 whereas there should be a separate column showing the BC-A population so that the reservation as well as rotation can be clearly seen,” the petition reads.

It has also been contended that “the notification dated April 15 issued by the state Panchayat Department being wrong, illegal, discriminatory, and in violative of articles 14, 15, and 243-D of the Constitution of India, be set aside”.

The division bench has issued a notice to the state for reply while staying the implementation of the notification .

Additional Advocate General Deepak Balyan, meanwhile, accepted notice on behalf of the state government and prayed for adequate time to file reply to the petition.