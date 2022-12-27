scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

No plan to make face mask mandatory in Chandigarh as of now: Adviser Dharam Pal

Pal said the administration has decided to go by the guidelines of the central government, which states the use of face masks is voluntary.

The specially-made Covid-19 wards in the government hospitals and health centres are ready,” he added. (Representational/File)

The Chandigarh administration has decided not to make the use of face masks at public places mandatory keeping in view the Covid-19 situation in the city, Adviser (UT) Dharam Pal, said Tuesday. Pal said the administration has decided to go by the guidelines of the central government, which states the use of face masks is voluntary.

Pal, along with Health Secretary Yashpal Garg, was interacting with the media over the preparedness of Covid-19-related arrangements in Chandigarh. He claimed the Chandigarh health department is fully equipped to deal with any kind of urgency related to the pandemic. “At this movement, we have no shortage of ventilators. The specially-made Covid-19 wards in the government hospitals and health centres are ready,” he added.

The city has three premier health institutes, including PGIMER, Government Multispeciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, and Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. Besides these, there are a dozen of government health centres.

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 18:02 IST
