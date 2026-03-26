No one involved in drug trade will be spared, even if from AAP: Sisodia

Manish Sisodia said no one involved in the drug trade will be spared in Punjab, including those linked to AAP. (File Photo)

Senior AAP leader and party Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia Wednesday said “none involved in drug trade will be spared, even if that person is from AAP” and ‘Yudh Nasheyan Viruddh’ was the “final nail in the coffin” to end drug menace. Sisodia was addressing in Ludhiana’s Malwa Zone on ‘Yudh Nasheyan Viruddh’ drive. The meeting was held at Ludhiana’s Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan.

The AAP leader said the “crackdown will be absolute and impartial, with strict action against every individual involved in the drug trade, even if they are linked to AAP”.

Addressing the party workers, he said, “If we want to free Punjab from drugs, we must fight like warriors. Clear instructions have been issued that no one involved in the drug trade should be spared regardless of political affiliation, even if the accused belongs to AAP.”