No one involved in drug trade will be spared, even if from AAP: Sisodia

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Senior AAP leader and party Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia Wednesday said “none involved in drug trade will be spared, even if that person is from AAP” and ‘Yudh Nasheyan Viruddh’ was the “final nail in the coffin” to end drug menace. Sisodia was addressing in Ludhiana’s Malwa Zone on ‘Yudh Nasheyan Viruddh’ drive. The meeting was held at Ludhiana’s Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan.
The AAP leader said the “crackdown will be absolute and impartial, with strict action against every individual involved in the drug trade, even if they are linked to AAP”.
Addressing the party workers, he said, “If we want to free Punjab from drugs, we must fight like warriors. Clear instructions have been issued that no one involved in the drug trade should be spared regardless of political affiliation, even if the accused belongs to AAP.”
The senior leader said, “We belong to the land of Gurus and martyrs, and ‘Yudh Nasheyan Virudh’ will prove to be the final nail in the coffin of the drug menace.”
“Fight against drugs is a long and decisive battle, and the Bhagwant Singh Mann-led government is fully committed to eradicating the drug menace from Punjab,” said Sisodia. “Just as the AAP is not merely a political party but a movement to root out corruption and corrupt elements from the system, similarly, we must root out drugs and drug traffickers from Punjab.”
The Punjab Prabhari said the AAP has never lacked courage despite the struggles. “Even when our leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain and myself were targeted in the so-called liquor scam, the court found there was no case at all… the government delivered landmark reforms in education, healthcare, electricity, and water supply,” he said.
Sisodia said ministers, MLAs and Halqa in-charges must work together with block heads and Village Defence Committees against drugs.
He said, “I want to tell my AAP’s MLAs, ministers and Halqa in-charges that they must not shift responsibility onto others… If any MLA, minister or Halqa in-charge feels they are not in politics to take on drug traffickers, they should not embarrass Arvind Kejriwal and must leave the party. Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Singh Mann and I entered politics to fearlessly take on the drug mafia and finish their network completely… There is no point in being in the Aam Aadmi Party if you are unwilling to fight this battle.”
The programme was also attended by Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain, Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma and Khanna SSP Darpan Ahluwalia.
Sharma said, “Around 2,500 drug peddlers were arrested, including 352 notorious offenders. Properties worth Rs 12 crore were seized and over 4,000 people were admitted for de-addiction treatment.”
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