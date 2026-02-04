No one has right to sell Gurdwara land: Jathedar Ranjit Singh

Former Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib and chief of the Panthic Akali Lehar, Jathedar Ranjit Singh, has categorically stated that neither the Gurdwara manager nor the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has any authority to sell historic Gurdwara Amb Sahib land. Reacting to the sale of 44 marlas of land in village Saini Majra, belonging to Gurdwara Sri Amb Sahib phase 8 Mohali, he termed the transaction a“major scam”and demanded immediate cancellation of the registry.

Addressing the issue, Jathedar Ranjit Singh said that as per the revenue mutation records, the land is owned by the Gurdwara, and Sahib Singh was appointed only as a caretaker or sevadar entrusted with safeguarding the property.“He has no right whatsoever to sell Gurdwara property under any circumstances,”he asserted. He alleged that the Gurdwara manager, after taking internal approval from the SGPC, sold the land clandestinely, leading to a scam involving crores of rupees.