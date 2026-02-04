No one has right to sell Gurdwara land: Jathedar Ranjit Singh

Alleging major scam in sale of Gurdwara Amb Sahib land, Jathedar warns of agitation if registry not cancelled

Written by: Jasbir Malhi
3 min readMohaliFeb 4, 2026 01:00 PM IST
Former Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib and chief of the Panthic Akali Lehar, Jathedar Ranjit Singh, has categorically stated that neither the Gurdwara manager nor the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has any authority to sell historic Gurdwara Amb Sahib land. Reacting to the sale of 44 marlas of land in village Saini Majra, belonging to Gurdwara Sri Amb Sahib phase 8 Mohali, he termed the transaction a“major scam”and demanded immediate cancellation of the registry.

Addressing the issue, Jathedar Ranjit Singh said that as per the revenue mutation records, the land is owned by the Gurdwara, and Sahib Singh was appointed only as a caretaker or sevadar entrusted with safeguarding the property.“He has no right whatsoever to sell Gurdwara property under any circumstances,”he asserted. He alleged that the Gurdwara manager, after taking internal approval from the SGPC, sold the land clandestinely, leading to a scam involving crores of rupees.

He further pointed out that co-sharers (khewatdars) have alleged that land valued at Rs 15–20 crore was sold for merely Rs1.32 crore. According to them, no due process was followed there was no public notice, no transparent procedure, and the entire deal was executed behind closed doors. Jathedar Ranjit Singh claimed that after the registry was executed on December 2, concerted efforts were made to suppress the matter, and the transaction remained undisclosed for nearly two months.

Recalling past incidents, he said that attempts to sell Gurdwara property at throwaway prices have been made earlier as well.“In November 2023, we had launched an agitation here and succeeded in getting the sale process stalled. Unfortunately, the sale has now been carried out again,”he said.

Demanding immediate cancellation of the registry and strict action against all those involved, Jathedar Ranjit Singh issued a 15-day ultimatum.“If no action is taken within the next 15 days, we will, along with the Sangat, stage a permanent sit-in at the Diwan Hall of Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib and ensure that this illegal action is reversed at all costs,”he warned.

Meanwhile, attempts to contact the Gurdwara manager for comments were unsuccessful. However, SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami said that a three-member committee has already been deputed to Gurdwara Amb Sahib to conduct a thorough inquiry.“The committee will examine the entire matter in depth and submit its report. Strict action will be taken against whoever is found responsible,”Dhami assured.

