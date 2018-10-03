No one ever questioned Sukhbir’s leadership abilities: Parkash Singh Badal

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal (left) and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal. (PTI/File) SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal (left) and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal. (PTI/File)

Amid reported murmurs within the veteran Akali leadership about the functioning of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) under the command of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Akali supremo and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal on Tuesday said no one had ever questioned leadership abilities of Sukhbir Badal in party meetings.

Responding to a question on senior party leadership raising doubts over the leadership of Sukhbir Badal as party president, Badal told The Indian Express, “Mainu taan aj tak kise ne keha nahin. Saadi core committee di meeting hoyi aa hor [meeting] hoyi aa. No one has said that to me. We have had our meetings of core committee and other.”

Asked about party leader Sewa Singh Sekhwan not only questioning the current party functioning , but also objecting to state of affairs in SGPC and Akal Takht, Badal said, “If he has any grievances, we will discuss those. Ours is a family. One thing is sure that all are sincere to party.”

On Dhindsa’s resignation from party posts, Badal said, “It all happened due to illness.”

“Dhindsa sahib is our very senior colleague. He is a close friend of mine. He played a great role for the party all his life. This [his resignation from party posts] is not an issue at all. A day after, Sukhbir [Badal] and [Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s son] Parminder [Dhindsa] have planned to hold party meetings in Sangrur district,” said Badal, winding up his two-day whirlwind tour to Patiala district where he addressed meetings in different segments to mobilise support for SAD’s October 7 rally at Patiala.

Asked about voices of dissent in leaders of the party from Majha, including Khadoor Sahib MP Ranjit Singh Brahampura who had offered “no comments” when asked about functioning of party under the command of Sukhbir Badal, the Akali patriarch said, “No leader has stated anything against the party. This is all media creation. The leaders who are being referred to have great contribution for the party. These all are rumours. I know heart of each and every colleague. I know each of them for 70 years. They are sincere to the party.”

Another senior leader and Rajya Sabha member Balwinder Singh Bhunder said, “There is no crisis in the party and no leader has said anything against the party.”

Bhunder said Parkash Singh Badal was an “unparalleled leader”. About Sukhbir, he said, “Sukhbir Singh Badal is a very able and brave leader. He is next generation president of the party and fights every battle with full might.”

A senior SAD leader said that the voices of dissent aired, “primarily by Sekhwan and Brahampura” were aimed at “securing their constituencies”.

“Since 1997, Sekhwan has not won a single election, except for 2009 byelection where Badal sahib campaigned hard to ensure his victory. Sekhwan won in 1997 since there was a wave for the party. He lost 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017 Assembly elections,” said the senior Akali leader.

Wishing not to be named, the Akali leader said, “Why issues like pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief are being raked up now, more than three years later. Why functioning of the party is being questioned now. Why did Brahampura’s son contest the 2016 bypoll if this was an issue? Why did he again contest 2017 Assembly polls.”

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App