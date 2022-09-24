scorecardresearch
No nod to sept 27 Punjab house session: Gov seeks details of business; CM hits back, says he will also clear speeches next

The query from Governor Banwarilal Purohit has come amid a simmering dissent against him in the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

However, Purohit's office, in a letter to the Vidhan Sabha secretary has now sought details of the legislative business to be taken up in the proposed session. (File Photo)

The Raj Bhavan Friday sought details of the legislative business to be taken up in the Assembly session called by the Punjab government on September 27, drawing a sharp reaction from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann who said next the Governor will ask all speeches to be “approved by him”.

The query from Governor Banwarilal Purohit has come amid a simmering dissent against him in the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. The state government has already decided to move the Supreme Court over an order of Governor on Wednesday, by which he had withdrawn the permission for a special session, called on Thursday, in which Mann had planned to move a trust motion. The AAP government on Thursday decided to summon a session on September 27, under Article 174 (1) of the Constitution of India, to discuss issues such as stubble burning and electricity supply.

However, Purohit’s office, in a letter to the Vidhan Sabha secretary has now sought details of the legislative business to be taken up in the proposed session.

Reacting to this, Mann said that a Governor or President’s assent before any session of the legislature is just a “formality”. “In 75 years, no President or Governor ever asked (for the) list of legislative business before calling the session. Legislative business is decided by BAC (business advisory committee) and Speaker. Next, Governor will ask all speeches also to be approved by him. Its too much,” Mann said in a tweet.

Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha too questioned the move of the Raj Bhavan, asserting that legislative business is exclusive domain of Business Advisory Committee of the House and Speaker.

“Whether it’s inflation or the ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ – legislative business is exclusive domain of Business Advisory Committee & Speaker, not of Governor. The Governor of Punjab is thoroughly eroding people’s faith in his office, one communication at a time,” Chadha tweeted.

The development came on a day when Centre denied Punjab Minister Aman Arora Friday the political clearance for a knowledge-sharing tour of Europe, which was to begin Saturday.

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 02:54:22 am
