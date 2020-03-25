No new COVID-19 case in Mohali, 120-bed quarantine facility set up

At present five people are being treated for COVID-19 in Mohali. (File/Representational Image) At present five people are being treated for COVID-19 in Mohali. (File/Representational Image)

No new case of COVID-19 was reported in Mohali district on Tuesday, after two people who were presumptive for coronavirus were tested negative.

At present five people are being treated for COVID-19 in the district.

Meanwhile, the district administration prepared another 120-bed for quarantine facility at Meritorious School in Sector 70.

Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh told Chandigarh Newsline that no more positive case was reported in the district and two samples were tested negative for COVID-19. He added that the district administration is geared up to tackle the viral.

The civil surgeon said that since holidays were going on, it was suitable for the school to be transformed into a quarantine facility.

He further said that the district administration had prepared a 120-bed quarantine facility at Meritorious School in Sector 70 and 500-bed facility at Gian Sagar Medical College and Hospital near Banur.

On being asked about the people quarantined at hotels, Dr Manjeet Singh said that at present, no person was under quarantine in any of the district hotels. He added that the hotels were a facility for the people who did not want to stay at their homes during their quarantine period.

About the facility at Gian Sagar, Dr Manjeet Singh said that the facility had opened on Tuesday and is equipped with at least ten ventilators.

About the condition of the five persons who are being treated for the disease, Dr Manjeet Singh said that the condition of all the patients was stable and they were under constant observation of the doctors.

He further added that the health department was taking strict steps and keeping a close eye on the people under home quarantine. He said that anyone violating home quarantine protocol will be dealt with strictly and they will inform the police authorities to take legal action against them.

